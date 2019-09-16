Aussies on Tour: September 16 Roundup

The return of the PGA Tour China was profitable for a quartet of Australians on the weekend, with young Gun James Marchesani leading the way with a T3 finish, his best result on any tour in more than two years.

Fellow #GoldenEra representatives Jake McLeod and Harrison Endycott made the weekend on the European Tour in the Netherlands, with Wollongong’s Travis Smyth joining Daniel Fox in a share of 21st on the Asian Tour.

But just like that the US PGA Tour season is back and our #AussieOfTheWeek comes from the Greenbrier.

Cam Smith ramped up his Presidents Cup preparations with a T24 finish in West Virginia but it was Matt Jones who led the way.

The Sydneysider cracked the top 10 on the standings on the back of a brilliantly consistent week, Jones recording just five bogeys and a double against a massive 17 birdies and an eagle.

So as Jones gets ready to return to his home club for his first #AusOpenGolf start since winning in 2017, we crown him our latest #AussieOfTheWeek!



PGA TOUR

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

The Old White TPC, West Virginia

Won by Joaquin Niemann at -21 by six shots

T10 – Matt Jones, -12, 68-66-68-66

T24 – Cam Smith, -8, 67-64-72-69

T57 – Rhein Gibson, -4, 71-65-69-71

63 – Cam Percy, -3, 67-67-73-70

MC – Rod Pampling, -2, 69-69

MC – Steve Allan, +2, 71-71

MC – John Senden, +3, 74-69

MC – Cam Davis, +4, 74-70

WD – Marc Leishman, E, 76





EUROPEAN TOUR

KLM Open

The International, Netherlands

Won by Sergio Garcia at -18 by one shot

T27 – Jake McLeod, -7, 70-68-73-70

MC – Adam Bland, -1, 72-71

MC – Deyen Lawson, -1, 71-72

MC – Dimi Papadatos, -1, 72-71

MC – Nick Cullen, E, 73-71

MC – Brett Rumford, +3, 75-72

MC – Scott Hend, +4, 75-73

RET – Harrison Endycott, +2, 75-67-68

PGA TOUR CHINA

Haikou Classic

Mission Hills Haikou, Hainan

Won by Quincy Quek at -16 by two shots

T3 – James Marchesani, -13, 69-66-68-68

T6 – Charlie Dann, -12, 70-68-65-69

13 – Christopher Wood, -10, 67-67-71-69

T14 – Bryden Macpherson, -9, 71-67-68-69

T30 – Max McCardle, -5, 73-66-70-70

MC – Tim Stewart, +3, 68-77

MC – Hayden Webb, +4, 75-71

MC – Aaron Wilkin, +5, 76-71

MC – James Grierson, +7, 80-69

WD – Kevin Yuan, -5, 69-69-70



JAPAN TOUR

ANA Open

Sapporo Golf Club, Hokkaido

Won by Yosuke Asaji at -16 in a playoff

14 – Brendan Jones, -12, 73-66-71-66

T26 – Dylan Perry, -9, 70-71-70-68

T26 – David Bransdon, -9, 73-68-69-69

T26 – Won Joon Lee, -9, 73-68-65-73

MC – Anthony Quayle, +6, 71-79

ASIAN TOUR

Classic Golf and Country Club International Championship

Classic Golf and Country Club, India

Won by Rory Hie at -21 by two shots

T21 – Travis Smyth, -10, 72-67-72-67

T21 – Daniel Fox, -10, 68-70-70-70

MC – Jack Munro, +2, 73-73

MC – Will Heffernan, +4, 74-74

MC – Daniel Gale, +4, 74-74

MC – Kunal Bhasin, +4, 73-75

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Michigan

Won by Jerry Kelly at -16 by two shots

T26 – Stephen Leaney, -5, 68-70-73

T41 – David McKenzie, -2, 72-70-72



JAPAN LPGA TOUR

Konica Minolta Cup

Cherry Hills Golf Club, Japan

Won by Nasa Hataoka at -18 by eight shots

MC – Karis Davidson, +3, 77-70



CHALLENGE TOUR

Open de Portugal

Morgado Golf and Country Club, Portimao

Won by Adrian Meronk at -15 by two shots

MC – Ben Eccles, +2, 70-76

