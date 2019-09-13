Peter’s stunning ace a further inspiration for blind golfers

By Mark Hayes, Golf Australia. There are aces – and then there’s this one by Peter Heinrich in Western Australia this week. Heinrich, a Friday regular at Wembley with Blind Golf WA, notched his first career hole-in-one during the WA Blind Golf Open on Wednesday.

Heinrich, alongside caddie Carol Mill, hit a 5-iron 155m into the cup at the par-three 11th hole of the Island Course at Collier Park, south of Perth.

But that’s only part of the story.

He performed the feat right-handed having switched from playing left-handed just last year in order to maximise his remaining vision in his left eye.

The WA Championship was won by Brad Carver, the tournament a forerunner to the national championship at the same venue starting today and finishing on Friday.

The ISPS Handa Australian Blind Golf Open has expanded for the first time in its 30-year history to feature players from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the host state.

President of Blind Golf Australia Doug Sloan praised the support of proud sponsor Haruhisa Handa, a huge supporter of golf globally, but particularly of blind golf since the formation of the International Blind Golf Association in 1988.

“Dr Handa has made it possible to bring players from around the country to this event with his generous support of blind golf,” said Sloan, a strong advocate of ISPS Handa’s ethos of sport having the power to inspire.

“Many of our players finish this event, then make their way to Japan this Sunday for the ISPS Handa Japan Blind Golf Open.

“It is a great couple of weeks of golf with the WA Blind Golf Open, Australian Open and Japan Open (in succession).”

Click HERE to follow the scores at the ISPS Handa Australian Blind Golf Open.