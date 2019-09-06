Best driver swing for senior golfers: Video

THEY reckon wisdom increases with age and that may be so … in some cases, but what doesn’t usually improve as you get older is body flexibility. For golfers, that can be a big pain.

This new golf swing video from English pro Danny Maude draws on the wisdom of many years on the practice range with the older and less flexible and offers some suggestions on how the more “experienced” golfer can achieve more distance and consistency with their driver swing.

Not sure if I’m a big fan of his suggestion to move the back foot back and away a little at address, but Maude says it helps promote and allow a “lovely” move away from the ball. See what you think. (By the way, the strange sound Maude makes throughout the video is apparently an “English accent.)