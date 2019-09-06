Best driver swing for senior golfers: Video

By
Brian O'Hare
-

THEY reckon wisdom increases with age and that may be so … in some cases, but what doesn’t usually improve as you get older is body flexibility. For golfers, that can be a big pain.

This new golf swing video from English pro Danny Maude draws on the wisdom of many years on the practice range with the older and less flexible and offers some suggestions on how the more “experienced” golfer can achieve more distance and consistency with their driver swing.

Not sure if I’m a big fan of his suggestion to move the back foot back and away a little at address, but Maude says it helps promote and allow a “lovely” move away from the ball. See what you think. (By the way, the strange sound Maude makes throughout the video is apparently an “English accent.)

 

Previous articleAustralian senior amateur golfing wrap: September 2019
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply