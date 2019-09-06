Australian senior amateur golfing wrap: September 2019

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior golfing action from around the country.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Harvison wins the Newcastle Seniors

Greg Harvison (Grafton) playing off a handicap of one, lead a star-studded field with his victory in the Newcastle seniors with a good round of 77. Overall the course was the winner with only five scores under 80 in difficult conditions. A good wind was blowing along with tricky greens and diabolical bunkers that bordered on being unfair with many plugged lies being the order of the day.

Warren Gorton (Hawkes Nest) was runner-up on a count back from the evergreen senior, Greg Stanford (Mona Vale), after both players carded 78’s. Equal third place went to Peter Good (The Lakes) and Clifford Fallan (Nelson Bay) on 79.

In the nett event, Peter Good won on a countback from Greg Stanford on 74. Greg Geise (Charlestown) and Warren Gorton were next with 75’s.

Gorton back in the winner’s circle in the Horizon Seniors

Warren Gorton (Hawkes Nest) has continued his good form, winning the Horizons seniors with an excellent round of 73. Warren was runner-up the previous day at Newcastle, two wonderful days of golf. Fresh from their recent Master Pennant victory, Mona Vale members Greg Stanford and John Karren were next, with Greg runner up with 74 and John taking out third with 75 on a count-back. Ken Brewer (Lynwood) was fourth on 75. Stanford is having a great 2019 in senior events, with Horizons being his third runner-up finish, together with three wins.

In the nett event, local member Ken Gibson, won with a wonderful score of 69. Runners-up in the nett event were Gorton and Stanford on 70.

The Horizons course was presented in wonderful condition with quick, smooth greens together with couch fairways of great quality. This is the second year Horizons have sponsored a senior event and the number participants has grown due to the outstanding quality of the course.

VICTORIA

Fowler and Barcelon win the first event of the Sand Belt challenge at Yarra Yarra in the “Ray Barned” Senior Amateur

Playing in his first senior event, Frank Fowler (Thirteenth Beach) won at Yarra Yarra, after returning a two over par round of 74, to win on a count-back. Runner-up was Colin George (Rosebud) who also carded 74. Third place was shared by John Wheeler (The National) and Graeme Buckland (Lonsdale) with 76’s. In the men’s nett event, Graeme Buckland narrowly won by one shot after recording a nett 70. Runner-up on a count-back was Nasser Almatrah (Huntingdale) from Colin George and David Newman (Mt Broughton), who all returned scores of nett 71.

In the women’s Scratch Stableford, Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) had 18 points to narrowly defeat Melinda Crawford (Berwick Montuna) on 17 points. In the women’s Stableford event, Tina Cowie (Pakenham) won with 33 points from Melinda Crawford (Berwick Montuna) on 29 points.

Valentine and Barcelon win at Kingston Heath

Stephen Valentine (Kew) took the win in the Kingston Heath Senior Amateur after winning on a count-back from Ravi De Soysa (Metropolitan), after both players returned scores of 76. In third place was Sydney sider, Doug Cullam, who is now starting to play a lot of senior events after recently retiring. Brian Mc Redmond (Riverside) comfortably claimed the men’s nett event by firing a nett 70 and beating a host of players on 72.

Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) has gone two from two at the ‘Sandbelt Swing’ taking home the women’s scratch event with 19 points to win by one point over Helen Drake (Dorset). In the women’s stableford event, it was a win to Elizabeth Alston (Winchelsea) who returned a fine score of 36 points.

Treloar and Crawford take the win at Commonwealth

Only two players broke 80 in a tough day at Commonwealth GC with Paul Treloar (Gisborne) beating Stephen Valentine on a count back after both returned scores of 79. Doug Cullam (Monash) contined his good form ending up in third place after finishing one shot back on 80. In the nett event, Stephen Pettyfor (Eastwood) won on a count back from Phillip Jeffery (Bowral) after both returned 74’s.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Melinda Crawford (Berwick Montuna) had an easy win with 19 points and finished eleven shots ahead of runner-up Juliana Savage (RACV Cape Schanck) on 8 points. In the women’s stableford event, Saowapa McDowall (Growling Frog) won on a count back from Elizabeth Alston after both players finished with 24 points.

McCleary and Crawford take the honours at Huntingdale

Huntingdale showed its teeth and didn’t let any golfer master the course. Scoring was very difficult on a very windy day with some holes proving too long from the back tees in the strong winds. Ian McCleary (Kooringal) was the only player who bettered 80, after carding 79 to win by three shots from Ravi De Soya (Metropolitan). Equal third place went to talented South Australian senior, Kenneth Parker (Kooyonga) and Donald Parsonage (Monash) on 83. In the nett event, John Sist (Kooringal) won on a three way count-back from David Cheeseman (The Ridge) and Donald Parsonage (Monash) who all finished on 75 nett.

Melinda Crawford’s (Berwick Montuna) great run continued as she won the women’s scratch stableford event with 21 points from Cheryl Disher (Rossdale) on 16 points. In the stableford event, Jen Le Cerf (Clifton Springs) won with 30 points from Lisa Kent (Cerebus) on 24 points.

Gerrard and Stoettrup brave the brutal conditions at Victoria GC

What was possibly the worst of the weather for the Sandbelt week, all players who finished deserved a medal as they survived the rain, very strong winds and cold. William Gerrard (Tocumwal) off a handicap of eight, played a superb round finishing with 74. One shot behind was Michael Doutch (Woodlands) who also posted a great round of 75. Equal third place went to Kenneth Parker (Kooyonga) and Mark Abeyaratne (Penisula-Kingswood) on 78. In the nett event, Marcus Padley (Yarra Yarra) won with a fine score of 70 from three players Jun Zhang (Yering Meadows), Ken Bruton (Glen Waverley) and Donald Parsonage (Monash) who all finished on 72.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Marianne Stoettrup (Gisborne) won with 21 points from Kerrin Biddle (Thirteenth Beach) on 18 points. In the women’s stableford, it was a win to Colleen Warfield (Safety Beach) with 32 points from Linda Fredricson (Safety Beach) on 31 points.

Gray and Crawford take the honours in the Metropolitan Plate

On a cold day around 5 degrees and with an expectation of lightning, the foul weather missed the field and the temperature rose to 12 degrees but accompanied strong winds. Beware of the sick golfer was the order of the day as Chris Gray limped around the courses last week, but not today. Chris Gray pulled out a strong round to win the 2019 Metropolitan Plate with 79 to beat the top golfer of the Sandbelt week, Stephen Valentine on a countback. Gray’s birdie on 16 gave him the win on a countback.

It was Valentine’s second loss on a countback in a week however it was enough to see him move into first place on the 2019 Doug Bachli order of Merit with an impressive week’s work with one win and two seconds on a countback. Tied for third on 80 was John Owen (Barwon Heads), Donald Parsonage (Monash) and Frank Fowler (Thirteenth Beach).

In the men’s nett event, Donald Parsonage won with 73 from Thomas Hislop (Sanctuary Lakes) on 75.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, it was another win to Melinda Crawford (Berwick Montuna) who had an outstanding sandbelt week, winning on three occasions. Crawford’s 21 points was enough to win from Marianne Stoettrup (Gisborne) on 17 points. Also continuing a good patch of form was Tina Cowie (Pakenham) who won her second women’s stableford prize for the week.

Edwards and Morgan win at Royal Melbourne

David Edwards (Pennant Hills) has been crowned the Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic Champion for the second year running, after returning a seven over par score of 79. Two birdies from Edwards on the back nine were enough to separate him from Michael Doutch (Woodlands) to take home the trophy for the second year in a row. Edwards has played little senior golf these last few months and excels on fast paced greens which are the norm for Royal Melbourne.

In the nett event, there was a three-way tie between John Hoare (Pakenham), David Edwards and Steven Graham (Qantas) on nett 73, with Hoare winning on a countback.

In the women’s event, Jacquelin Morgan (Monash) scored 28 scratch stableford points to win by fifteen shots over Lei Cai (Spring Valley) on 13 points. Lei Cai picked up the women’s stableford with 26 points.

QUEENSLAND

Dowling and Griffith win at the Nudgee Masters

The first event on the 2019-2020 PresCare QSOOM calendar, the Nudgee Masters was played over 36 holes. Brad Dowling (Southport) returned to the winner’s circle with his win at Nudgee after retuning scores of 77-72 to finish three shots ahead of local player John Costello, who returned scores of 75-77. In the men’s nett event, it was an easy win by another local, Grahame MacDonald who returned two great rounds of 68-67 to win by eight shots over runner-up, Scott Nambour (Nambour) on 143.

In the women’s scratch event, Kathleen Griffith (Hervey Bay) won with scores of 79-82 to finish three shots ahead of Wendy O’Connell (Wantima) with scores of 84-80. In the women’s nett event, two local Nudgee players battled it out over the 36 holes. Betty Kaluschke won with scores of 71-77 from Deniese Vera on 70-80.

Halam and O’Connell take the win at Gailes



A field 64 players played Gailes which was presented in pristine condition. Col Halam (Redcliffe) won on a count-back from Brad Dowling (Southport) after both players carded 75’s. In the nett event, Graham Coutts (Nudgee) had a superb round amassing 43 points to finish 3 points ahead of Noel Godbold (Nudgee) on 40 points.

In the women’s scratch event, it was another win to Wendy O’Connell (Wantima) with a fine score of 78 with Josie Ryan (Headland) finishing second with 81. In the nett event, Theresa Tatham (Twin Waters) posted a fine score of 38 points to finish one shot ahead of O’Connell on 37 points .

Curren and Belonogoff too good at Palmer Gold Coast

Sean Curren (Redcliffe) was too good at Palmer Gold Coast after he fired an even par round of 71. Runner-up was the consistent Brad Dowling (Southport) who carded 74. In the nett event, Terry O’Keeffe (Redcliffe) won on a count-back from Eugene Nix (RACV Royal Pines) after both players posted 36 stableford points.

In the women’s scratch event, it was another win to Alex Belonogoff with 85. In the stableford event, Marie Voorma (Laidley) was too good on the day and won with 36 points.

WEST AUSTRALIA

McPherson wins the Mandurah Seniors

Veteran Ian McPherson (Joondalup), played great golf to shoot 72 and win the Mandurah seniors. Ian had four consecutive birdies on the front nine to turn in 33 which set up the win. Second was John Ryan (Mt. Lawley) with a very good 73. Third place was shared between John Banting (Royal Perth) and local Barry Squires.

Another local, Graham Bowen won the best nett. The Mandurah course was in good shape, played on a beautiful winter’s day. Thanks to Mandurah Country Club for again hosting the final event of the season.

Trevor Hughes and Sharon Dawson win the West Australian Senior Order of Merit for 2019

Trevor Hughes has edged out fellow Hartfield member Mike Dunsmore to the win the WA SOOM.

Trevor finished 5th in the Mandurah Seniors which gave him enough points to move past Dunsmore, who was overseas. John Ryan finished third and John Banting fourth.

The WA team for the Australian Seniors to be played at Maroochy River, Queensland from the 8th to the 10th October is Trevor Hughes, Mike Dunsmore, John Ryan and Evan Sewell. Evan was the leading WA player in the WA Seniors played back in April.

Sharon Dawson (Denmark) took out the WA Women’s Seniors Order of Merit from Carmen Palframan (Lake Karrinyup). In third place was another Karrinyup member, Robyn Lamb with Janine Northrop (Melville Glades) finishing fourth with Jo Jones (Bunbury) rounding out the top 5.

The WA women’s team for the Australian Seniors to be played later in the year will be Dawson, Palframan and Lamb.

WA reports by John Banting

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

September 08 SOOM Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 09 SOOM Magenta Shores Seniors (NSW)

September 09 Keperra PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

September 09-10 Bendigo Senior Amateur (VIC)

September 10 SOOM Wyong Seniors (NSW)

September 11 SOOM Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

September 12 SOOM Gosford Seniors (NSW)

September 13 SOOM Everglades Seniors (NSW)

September 16-18 Victorian Senior Men Amateur at Barwon Heads and Thirteenth Beach (VIC)*

September 16-18 Victorian Senior Women Amateur at Barwon Heads

and Thirteenth Beach (VIC)*

September 19 SOOM Port Kembla Seniors (NSW)

September 20 Maroochy River PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

September 21-22 SOOM Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 24 SOOM Liverpool Seniors (NSW) CANCELLED

October 01 SOOM Camden Seniors (NSW)

October 03 SOOM Monash Seniors (NSW)

October 03 Brookwater PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

October 04 Lang Lang Senior Amateur (VIC)

October 08-10 The Australian Men’s Senior Amateur at Maroochy River, Qld (GA)*

October 13 South Pacific PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

October 14 SOOM Windsor Senior Foundation Shield (NSW)

October 14 Wanneroo Senior Open (WA)

October 15 Warwick PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

October 16 City PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

October 17 Middle Ridge PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

October 22 SOOM Dunheved Seniors (NSW)

October 22 Melville Glades Senior Open (WA)

October 26-27 SOOM Moruya Senior Open (NSW)

October 28-29 Melbourne Senior Classic (VIC)

October 31 SOOM Twin Creeks Seniors (NSW)

November 04-06 ACT Seniors (GA OOM) *

November 17-18 SOOM Mollymook Seniors & SOOM Presentation (NSW)

November 26 SOOM Cromer Seniors (NSW)

November 19-20 Warrnambool Senior Amateur (VIC)

November 21-22 Moyne Senior Classic (VIC)

November 04 Virginia PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

November 26 McLeod PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

November 15 Lake Karrinyup Senior Open (WA)

November 26 Joondalup Senior Open (WA)

*Part of the Golf Australia Order of Merit (GA OOM) previously known as the Australian Amateur Ranking System.