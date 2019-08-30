Win “The Ultimate 7-Day Golf Experience”, a custom set of Titleist clubs and other top gear in this great competition for Aussie golfers

Hob-nob it at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast, play some top courses – and go home with a new set of custom Titleist golf clubs: want more could any serious Australian golf fan want?

This very enticing competition from the PGA of Australia, along with the Presidents Cup, Australian PGA Championship, Footjoy and Titleist is worth a cool $20,000 to one lucky entrant and a friend.

THE ULTIMATE 7-DAY GOLF EXPERIENCE COMPETITION DETAILS:

The winner of the Ultimate 7-Day Golf Experience will travel to Melbourne to attend the final day of the 2019 Presidents Cup in style, play a round of golf at one of Melbourne’s most exclusive golf courses before travelling to the Gold Coast to attend the 2019 Australian PGA Championship.

Not only will the Ultimate 7-Day Golf Experience winner get front-row seats to see the world’s best in action, they also win a VIP experience at the 2019 Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines Resort where they will meet-and-greet with Australian golfing legend Adam Scott, as well as attend Australian golf’s night of nights, the Greg Norman Medal.

As part of the experience, the winner will also take part in the ultimate Tour Club Fitting at the Titleist Fitting Centre in Melbourne and take home the latest high-tech performance golf apparel from FootJoy.

The winner will bag a custom-fitted set of new Titleist golf clubs including the New T-Series irons, TS Driver and Fairway, Vokey Wednes, Titleist Stand Golf Bag and a pocket full of Pro V1 golf balls. PLUS FootJoy ProDry® Performance Pro SL golf shoes, Sta SoF glove, FJ performance polo shirt, shorts and two pairs of FJ socks.

THE ULTIMATE 7-DAY GOLF EXPERIENCE ITINERARY

Saturday 14 December

Flights to Melbourne for you and a friend staying two nights at Crown Metropol

Sunday 15 December

Two hospitality tickets to attend the 2019 Presidents Cup in the PGA of Australia Royal Suite on the 10th Green

Monday 16 December

Ultimate Tour Club Fitting at the Titleist Fitting Centre

Taking home a custom-fitted set of new Titleist golf clubs including the New T-Series irons and Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls

Included is a ProDry® Performance golf apparel outfit from FootJoy, the ultimate high-tech performance garment to wear on the course

18 Holes of golf

Fly from Melbourne to the Gold Coast to attend the 2019 Australian PGA Championship

Stay four nights at RACV Royal Pines Resort

Tuesday 17 December

18 holes of golf on the Gold Coast

Attend the Greg Norman Media, sitting on the head table with Adam Scott

Wednesday 18 December

Play in the Official Australian PGA Championship Pro-Am

Thursday 19 December

Get close up to the Tour players and walk inside the ropes

Hospitality in the 16th Hole Marquee

Friday 20 December

Hospitality in the 16th Hole Marquee

Flights home from the Gold Coast

HOW TO ENTER

The Ultimate 7-Day Golf Experience is open to Australian residents only, entrants must be 18 years and over. Entries close 31 October. Travel periods are from Saturday 14th December – Friday 20th December 2019.

Visit ultimategolfexperience.pga.org.au to enter. You will need to provide your email address and click the terms and conditions boxes you deem appropriate.