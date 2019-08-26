Join in the fun of a new statewide Ambrose competition for club golfers launched in NSW

Golf NSW and Keno have unveiled a new competition tailored towards club golfers across New South Wales; the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose.



The Keno Let’s Play Ambrose is a two-person team competition for male, female and mixed pairs.

The focus of the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose is on fun and enjoying the friendships that the great gam of golf invariably produces.



Clubs across NSW are encouraged to run a Keno Let’s Play Ambrose event.

The leading male, female and mixed team from each participating club will advance to one of the nine Regional Finals spread across the State.



The leading teams (male, female & mixed) from each regional final will then advance to the State Final at the renowned Bonville Golf Resort in December.

General Manager of Golf, Mr Graeme Phillipson, said the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose was an exciting new concept, and one he believed would become an integral part of many club competition calendars.



“Ambrose competition is fun, competitive and inclusive. It is a format of the game which ensures everyone contributes, either by handicap, or skill.



Mr Phillipson also praised Keno for their longstanding support of Golf in NSW.

“Keno continues to be a great supporter of Golf across the State, and the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose highlights this once more.”

Keno’s General Manager, Terry Fowler, praised the new competition and said Keno was proud to support participation in outdoor sports like golf and the role that golf clubs play in creating active communities.



“It’s vital to get behind sporting clubs in our state, and competitions like the Let’s Play Ambrose encourage both participation in the great sport of golf and the positive social aspects of coming to a clubhouse and sharing good times with friends and sporting colleagues,” Mr Fowler said.



“Keno is proud to be involved with Golf NSW and the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose is an exciting way to be involved with the game.”

For more information on the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose Championship, Please Visit: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/keno-lets-play-ambrose/