Join in the fun of a new statewide Ambrose competition for club golfers launched in NSW

By
Brian O'Hare
-
The spectacular Bonville Golf Resort will host the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose Finals.

Golf NSW and Keno have unveiled a new competition tailored towards club golfers across New South Wales; the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose.
 
The Keno Let’s Play Ambrose is a two-person team competition for male, female and mixed pairs.

The focus of the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose is on fun and enjoying the friendships that the great gam of golf invariably produces.
 
 Clubs across NSW are encouraged to run a Keno Let’s Play Ambrose event.

The leading male, female and mixed team from each participating club will advance to one of the nine Regional Finals spread across the State.
 
The leading teams (male, female & mixed) from each regional final will then advance to the State Final at the renowned Bonville Golf Resort in December.

General Manager of Golf, Mr Graeme Phillipson, said the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose was an exciting new concept, and one he believed would become an integral part of many club competition calendars.
 
“Ambrose competition is fun, competitive and inclusive. It is a format of the game which ensures everyone contributes, either by handicap, or skill.
 
Mr Phillipson also praised Keno for their longstanding support of Golf in NSW.

“Keno continues to be a great supporter of Golf across the State, and the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose highlights this once more.”

Keno’s General Manager, Terry Fowler, praised the new competition and said Keno was proud to support participation in outdoor sports like golf and the role that golf clubs play in creating active communities.
 
“It’s vital to get behind sporting clubs in our state, and competitions like the Let’s Play Ambrose encourage both participation in the great sport of golf and the positive social aspects of coming to a clubhouse and sharing good times with friends and sporting colleagues,” Mr Fowler said.
 
“Keno is proud to be involved with Golf NSW and the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose is an exciting way to be involved with the game.”

For more information on the Keno Let’s Play Ambrose Championship, Please Visit: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/keno-lets-play-ambrose/

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

