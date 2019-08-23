Leonay conquers the wind to win Western Sydney veterans August Inter-Club: Photo Gallery

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell

139 golfers from 8 Golf Clubs teed off in the latest Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club event, which was held at Springwood Country Club on 16th August.

The field of 116 men and 23 women braved ice-cold early morning weather to be rewarded throughout the event by a brilliant sunny Winter’s day.

Players were hoping for some respite following the previous tough round at Glenmore Heritage Valley GC but would be disappointed, with the Springwood course proving a stern test, both on and off the greens.

The slick putting surfaces proved tricky for everyone early in the round but once the wind came up, putting simply became a lottery as players desperately tried to control the ball on the ice-smooth surfaces.

As a result, only two players (Robert Gradidge & Frank Keith) finished above handicap, with both ‘smokies’ being new members from Leonay GC who guided their new Club to a win on the day.

Despite grabbing it’s second win of the season, Leonay could not progress up the points ladder in the race for Club of the Year honours, remaining in 5th spot behind Penrith (1st), Dunheved (2nd), Wallacia (3rd) and reigning Club of the Year Richmond (4th), whilst Springwood (6th), Stonecutters Ridge (7th) and Glenmore Heritage Valley (8th) round out the placings.

Gradidge & Keith were the dominant players on the day, taking out the Men’s 2BBB, finishing first and second respectively in the C Grade singles event and also forming half of the winning four-man team in the points score, along with Leonay team-mates Garry Denny and Steve Cromer.

The full list of winners on the day are listed below:

A Grade Men Singles : Winner – Gary McSullea (Glenmore), 2nd place – Greg Williams (Dunheved), 3rd place – Steve Loader (Stonecutters); B Grade Men: Winner – Peter Curtis (Wallacia), 2nd place – Steve Pegler (Stonecutters), 3rd place – Paul Portelli (Dunheved); C Grade Men: Winner – Robert Gradidge (Leonay), 2nd place – Frank Keith (Leonay), 3rd place – Kevin Hazel (Glenmore).

Women Singles: Winner – Denise Chant (Wallacia), 2nd place – Sarah Dean (Glenmore), 3rd place – Dorothy Willmington (Glenmore).

Men’s 2BBB: Robert Gradidge, Frank Keith (Leonay) 50 points, Runner-Up Kevin Hazel, Michael Dwyer (Glenmore) 44.

Medley 2BBB: Tanya Towell, Steve Frizzi (Glenmore) 44 points, Runners-Up Steve Loader & Judy Loader (Stonecutters) 42.

Team Prize: Leonay GC (Robert Gradidge, Frank Keith, Garry Denny, Steve Cromer)