Andrew Newbold takes the reins at Golf Australia

By Mark Hayes, Golf Australia

Andrew Newbold is the new chairman of Golf Australia.

Mr Newbold has taken the reins from the highly regarded John Hopkins who has stepped down from the role having held the position for more than eight years as part of more than 30 years involvement with golf administration at club, state, national and international levels.

“John has been exemplary in his service to the sport and has overseen a period of great change in the Australian golf landscape,” Mr Newbold said.

“He has been at the forefront of many key decisions and has always done himself – and the country he represents – proud.

“I look forward to continuing the good work that John and his board have driven.”

Mr Hopkins will retire from the board when his term expires in November this year but remain active in golf administration at the international level. He is Australia’s representative on the board of the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation and the chairman of its championship committee.

Mr Newbold, like Mr Hopkins a lawyer by profession, is regarded as one of the most progressive sports administrators in Australia.

A keen golfer and entrepreneur, he is also a board member and chairman of several other companies, a commissioner with the Australian Football League and former Hawthorn Football Club president and life member.

Mr Newbold said he was excited by the task ahead.

“Golf Australia has an incredibly important role in the sport’s future and I’m delighted to be able to help steer the ship,” he said.

“There are some great people involved at all levels of the game and we’ve already begun implementing a series of long-term programs to engage all those passionate and interested in golf.

“One of the key components of this has been the progression towards OneGolf and while there are obvious immediate expenses incurred in delivering such important programs, many of the expenses we will incur this year are a down payment for us to deliver a streamlined, cost-effective model for golf into the future.

“I look forward to working with our board and chief executive Stephen Pitt and his team to fulfil the promise we all know golf has within our community.”