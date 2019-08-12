Super Seniors tee off in the 2019 pennant series

SUPER Senior golf is played in various formats throughout the country and in NSW one of the major series is the Super Seniors Pennant, which involves some 59 clubs from Sydney and surrounding regions.

The 2019 pennant teed off on Sunday 4th August, with the clubs competing broken up into nine divisions from areas including the Sydney metropolitan area, Lower Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Illawarra.

The draws feature a central venue for each round, with each club in their respective divisions alternately hosting a round throughout the season.

The pennant, open to male golfers over 65, sees teams of eight players from each club competing in single matchplay.

At the end of the divisional rounds in October, the two best teams from each division play off in a seeded knockout finals series. The team that emerges unbeaten through the final series is crowned NSW Super Senior Golf Association (NSWSSGA) Champion.

Regular Western Sydney correspondent and photographer Noel Rowsell was at the Division 4 Pennant, which includes teams from Twin Creeks, Stonecutters Ridge, Penrith, Wallacia, Glenmore Heritage Valley, Springwood and Richmond, with the first round hosted at Glenmore.

The division includes some gun senior amateur golfers including multiple national senior title winner Denis Dale (Twin Creeks), Laurie Cupples (Glenmore Heritage Valley), Dave Limbach (Springwood), Colin Neil (Penrith).

Some of Noel’s photos from the day are featured below, courtesy of Noel Rowsell www.photoexcellence.com.au

The full list of clubs involved in the Super Senior Pennant can be viewed here

The respective draws can be found here