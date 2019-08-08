Aussie PGA Legends head north for flood relief

Peter Senior, Mike Harwood, Tim Elliott and Brad Burns headline a top field of senior PGA Professionals who have travelled to Townsville this week on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour with the aim of raising money for flood relief.

Golf clubs in the Townsville region were hit hard by the devastating floods in February and a great deal of work has been put into reopening courses over the last few months.

The tournaments this week mark the Ladbrokes Legends Tour’s first return to Townsville since 2010. PGA Professionals will get an opportunity to play all three of the primary golf facilities in North Queensland.

Peter Senior showed his class in the first event at the Rowes Bay Golf Club on Wednesday, winning the Global Hire Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am by five shots with a dominant display of golf.

Senior’s performance, which included six birdies on the front nine before easing off with just one on the back, followed on from his joint QLD Senior PGA Championship win the day before.

“Considering what these golf courses endured earlier this year the course was in fantastic condition,” Senior said.

“The staff here have done an amazing job and I hope that by bringing the Legends Tour to Townsville we’re able to help raise some much-needed funds.”

Thursday the Legends moved across to Townsville Golf Club for a unique 12-hole tournament. The three-event swing will be completed on Friday at Tropics Golf Club.

Many of the PGA Professionals are hoping that their presence in Townsville can have both a financial and moral impact.

“It has been well documented the challenges Townville golf courses have experienced as a result of the floods and if myself and the other PGA Professionals can have a positive impact by raising some money and putting on a great show for the sponsors, we are happy to oblige,” Senior said prior to the series.

“I haven’t been back to Townsville for a number of years and the region has always been pretty good to me so I am looking forward to getting up there.”

Mitch Bligh, General Manager of Townsville Golf Club, was hoping the series would put tournament golf back on the map in Townsville.

“It has been really difficult after the floods and hopefully between all three courses we can raise some significant money to help get us back on our feet,” Bligh said.

For more information on the Ladbrokes PGA Legends Tour visit https://www.pga.org.au/tourns/legends-tour/schedule.