After a year off the Lake Macquarie Classic Vets Week of Golf wants to make it “bigger and better than ever” in 2020

THE Lake Macquarie Classic was always a popular event on the NSW veteran Week of Golf calendar until it unfortunately had to be cancelled in 2018.

The classic had been successfully hosted at Toronto Country Club since 2006 and its apparent demise was a disappointment to many.

But this year, with a new Tournament Director (Narene Anniwell) and Committee, the Lake Macquarie Classic bounced back and was again staged at Toronto from 24 – 28 June.

Under the circumstances, organisers were very pleased to attract 131 entrants from around the state to the tournament.

Tournament Secretary Louise Ciscato says the new committee has been buoyed by the large amount of positive feedback and support received.

“We are about to start our work towards a “bigger and better” event in 2020,” Louise says.

Details on the 2020 event will be available in due course and coverage of the classic can also be found at the tournament Facebook page @lakemacquarieclassic