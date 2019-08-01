After a year off the Lake Macquarie Classic Vets Week of Golf wants to make it “bigger and better than ever” in 2020

Brian O'Hare
Some of the happy golfing crowd who took part in the re-emergent Lake Macquarie Classic at Toronto Country Club in 2019

THE Lake Macquarie Classic was always a popular event on the NSW veteran Week of Golf calendar until it unfortunately had to be cancelled in 2018.

The classic had been successfully hosted at Toronto Country Club since 2006 and its apparent demise was a disappointment to many.

But this year, with a new Tournament Director (Narene Anniwell) and Committee, the Lake Macquarie Classic bounced back and was again staged at Toronto from 24 – 28 June.

Under the circumstances, organisers were very pleased to attract 131 entrants from around the state to the tournament.

Tournament Secretary Louise Ciscato says the new committee has been buoyed by the large amount of positive feedback and support received.

“We are about to start our work towards a “bigger and better” event in 2020,” Louise says.

Details on the 2020 event will be available in due course and coverage of the classic can also be found at the tournament Facebook page @lakemacquarieclassic

The NSWVGA Trophy presentation at the 2019 Lake Macquarie Classic by Lance Fredericks, NSWVGA Councillor (far right), to Men’s winner Thomas Hannah from The Vintage (centre)
NSWVGA Trophy presentation at the 2019 Lake Macquarie Classic by Lance Fredericks, NSWVGA Councillor (far right), to Ladies’ winner Judy Jordan from Richmond Golf Club

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

