Queensland Open rescheduled for 2020

Golf Australia (GA) and the PGA of Australia has announced that the Isuzu Queensland Open will not be played this year, with plans to reschedule the prestigious championship in early 2020.

GA’s operations boss Simon Brookhouse said all in the industry were committed to making the Queensland Open one of Australia’s leading domestic events.

“We want to give the Queensland Open more prominence, but also make it fit in more logically among all the great summer events on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and ALPG Tour,” Brookhouse said.

“We remain totally committed to improving the Queensland Open and believe rescheduling it to early 2020 will help amplify its appeal.”

Brookhouse said adding women to the tournament field, potentially following the suit of the Vic Open, was among options under consideration.

Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia, which also owns the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, said it was important the Queensland Open wasn’t lost among high-profile events later this year, including the Presidents Cup and national Open and PGA championships.

“The Queensland Open is one of the Tour’s favourite championships and we stand firmly behind making next year’s tournament one of the biggest in its 94-year history,” Kirkman said.

“We are working closely with Golf Australia to ensure the event remains a launching pad for its participants to bigger and better things in their careers.

“The likes of Jason Day and Greg Norman have taken part in previous Queensland Opens and have gone on to become the world’s No.1 golfers.

“We want to ensure the next player who lifts the T.B. Hunter Cup aloft goes on to have a successful career, both locally and abroad.”