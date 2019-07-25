Shane Lowry demo: How to celebrate your next Wednesday arvo comp win

IT was terrific watching the pure joy and passion inspired by Shane Lowry’s magnificent performance at the 2019 Open Championship.

What more could local Portrush fans want – the Open returns to Northern Ireland for the fist time in 68 years and affable Irishman Lowry steals the show.

Lowry’s stunning weekend performance didn’t stop with him accepting the Claret Jug on Sunday, it continued … on and on for days (apparently).

In this very helpful video, Lowry demonstrates how to lead an Irish sing-a-long at a local pub – just the sort of inspiration you need to spur along your next celebration after winning the Wednesday arvo comp at your local golf club





