The 2019 Open Championship: Australian TV broadcast times

THERE’S a delicious Irish flavour to the 148th Open Championship this week as the hallowed event travels to Northern Ireland for just the second time in its long history.

Some golf fans may venture to celebrate the rare occurrence with an Irish Whiskey or two, while others – including all those who continue to vainly search the internet for British Open Australian free to air TV times – will be just drowning their frustrated sorrows that such an iconic event continues to be hidden behind paywalls in Australia.

From 3.30pm this Thursday (AEST) all those with FoxSports access will be able watch the championship live, basically non-stop till it’s around 4am Monday, there’s a new champion being crowned, and their eyes are bleeding. Hopefully, there might be some tears of joy there as well, in the unlikely event that it is one of the six Australians teeing it up who is holding the Claret Jug aloft.

As well as pay TV, there are also streaming options – notably Kayo Sports (which … we’re just checking …… has a 14 day free trial period, and cancel any time; if you want to muck around with that.)

You could also get a VPN and pretend you’re in somewhere like Botswana (if they happen to be one of the enlightened countries that have the Open Championship on free to air television).

The Open Championship Live on FoxSports/Kayo (AEST)



Thursday: 3:30pm – 5:00am

Friday: 3:30pm – 5:00am

Saturday: 7:00pm – 5:00am

Sunday: 6:00pm – 4:00am