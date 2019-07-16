The 2019 Open Championship: Australian TV broadcast times

By
Brian O'Hare
-

 

THERE’S a delicious Irish flavour to the 148th Open Championship this week as the hallowed event travels to Northern Ireland for just the second time in its long history.

Some golf fans may venture to celebrate the rare occurrence with an Irish Whiskey or two, while others – including all those who continue to vainly search the internet for British Open Australian free to air TV times – will be just drowning their frustrated sorrows that such an iconic event continues to be hidden behind paywalls in Australia. 

From 3.30pm this Thursday (AEST) all those with FoxSports access will be able watch the championship live, basically non-stop till it’s around 4am Monday, there’s a new champion being crowned, and their eyes are bleeding. Hopefully, there might be some tears of joy there as well, in the unlikely event that it is one of the six Australians teeing it up who is holding the Claret Jug aloft.

As well as pay TV, there are also streaming options – notably Kayo Sports (which … we’re just checking …… has a 14 day free trial period, and cancel any time; if you want to muck around with that.)

You could also get a VPN and pretend you’re in somewhere like Botswana (if they happen to be one of the enlightened countries that have the Open Championship on free to air television).

The Open Championship Live on FoxSports/Kayo (AEST)

Thursday: 3:30pm – 5:00am
Friday: 3:30pm – 5:00am
Saturday: 7:00pm – 5:00am
Sunday: 6:00pm – 4:00am

Previous articleScore 10 out of 10 on Larry Canning’s new “Nice Action Tour”
Next articleRoyal Portrush hosts the 2019 Open Championship: Preview, Leaderboard
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here