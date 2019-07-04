Where is Australia’s oldest golf course? Tasmania, of course

Brian O'Hare
TASMANIA not only hosts some of Australia’s best golf courses it also happened to be the home of the country’s oldest course – Ratho Farm Golf Links.

Ratho Farm might not have had the exposure lately as have the likes of top rated Barnbougle Dunes, Lost Farm and Cape Wickham, but it is certainly worth a visit by any serious golfing traveller.

There has been a lot of redevelopment of the course and historic farm area in recent times to bring it up to scratch both as a great experience for the modern golfer but also as a great place to stay and explore the local area.

Accommodation has been upgraded, there is a 65 person function centre, world class trout fishing and beautiful scenic walk and hikes. The nearby town of Bothwell is also home to the Australasian Golf Museum.

Ratho Farm itself was founded by Scottish settlers back in 1822. There are records of local Scottish farmers playing golf at rotating makeshift courses not long after.

The Reid family were establishing the golf course at a time when the sport had yet to establish itself outside its original base in eastern Scotland, from where they and other local families originated.

The accompanying Golf Australia video here features Greg Ramsay, who grew up at Ratho Farm with his grandmother, parents and four brothers and sisters and has taken it upon himself to renovate the homestead and restore Australia’s oldest golf course.

Following in the traditions of Old Scotland, Ratho Farm remains a public course.

No booking is required and for just $40 per person you can enjoy an 18-hole round.

All the senior golfers heading down to Tasmania in November for the 2019 Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championship at Launceston should if possible add Ratho Farm to their Apple Isle tours.  

Ratho is a couple of hours south of Launceston and an hour north of Hobart.





