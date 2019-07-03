Gordon Claney claims yet another one with 2019 National Match Play Championship win: Australian senior amateur golfing wrap July

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior golfing action from around the country

NATIONAL

Claney adds another win in the 2019 Australian Match Play title at Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club

Thirty-two of Australia’s and New Zealand’s top senior golfers contested the CTHGC Australian Match play championship with Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) winning the final over Lester Peterson (Bardwell Park) in a close fought final. The event was played over six rounds across four days in superb weather on a beautifully manicured West course at Tweed Heads. Players are drawn into eight pools of four according to their handicap for the first 3 rounds. After the pool rounds, players are then broken into 4 pools of eight based on their performance in the round robin pools. As always, a few of the favourites suffered losses.

Darryl Hearsch upset two-time winner and number 6 seed Ian Mc Pherson 3/2, David Gleeson defeated Stefan Albinski 2up, Peter Ferris defeated number 10 seed Robbie Berne 1up, Dave Edwards halved with number 8 seed Ian Frost. Peter Hannah halved with number 3 seed Geoff Cranfield.

The leading pool of the top players that would compete for the top prize consisted of Lester Peterson, Gordon Claney, Ken Brewer, Phil Towle, Michael Barltrop, Peter Hannah, Ian Frost and Graham Blizard

After round four and five, the final would be between current Australian Senior Champion, Gordon Claney and 2018 Match Play Champion, Lester Peterson with Graham Blizard and Phil Towle fighting out for third and fourth place. Unfortunately, Graham Blizard suffered a back injury in the semi-final against Lester and was not able to play against Phil Towle in the last round.

In the final, Claney maintained an early lead and went to 2 up after the 14th hole and closed the match out with a par on the 16th to take his second match play title by 3/2. Brad Dowling took out the leading player in Pool 2, while Peter Ferris took out Pool 3 with Robbie Berne taking out pool 4.

This year’s match play field was very strong with 10 of the top 20 and 15 from the top 30 contesting the event which was based on handicap not Australian ranking.

Many thanks from all the players to the organisers, Phil Towle and Darryl and Liz Hearsch who now run the event. Also thanks to the event sponsors, which were CTHGC, Elkington Golf, Not Just Trophies and Schweppes Australia. With their kind donations, the event was a great success. Full results are on the bluesoom website.

Hughes and Palframan win the Royal Perth Seniors

Trevor Hughes (Hartfield) won the Royal Perth Seniors with rounds of 75,74. It’s Trevor ‘s first Australian Order of Merit Tournament win after quite a few second placings. The overnight rain slowed the greens considerable from day one, but the strong wind again made for tough conditions.

Trevor struggled on the first nine in the second round, but then shot a brilliant 33 on the back nine to shoot 74. His total of 149 total was three clear of local John Banting who posted scores of 78,74. John finished runner-up on a count back from David Bernhardsen (WA). Equal fourth was Michael Lucas (Harvey) and Phil O’Shea (Hartfield) on 154.

In the nett event, David Bernhardsen won with 146 from Richard Ferreira on 147 and Alan Stewart on 148.

In the women’s event, Carmen Palfarman (Lake Karrinyup) won the women’s event with rounds of 86,81 to defeat Sharon Dawson on 170. Third place went to Judy Malone on 171 with Lyn Gould on 175. In the nett event, Judy Malone won with rounds of 78, 75 from Lyn Gould on 155 and Sandy Mc Entee on 157.

NEW SOUTH WALES

First senior win for Harnwell in the Manly Seniors

Greg Harnwell (Kogarah) has been chomping at the bit waiting to join the senior golfing circuit with his fellow Kogarah mates. Greg broke through at Manly after carding a 74 and winning on a countback over Greg Stanford (Mona Vale). Three players tied for third after recording 75’s. These players were Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale), Michael Stephens (Eastlakes) and David Mc Clelland (Wyong).

The Manly event is also a qualifying event for the NSW Seniors at Thurgoona later this year and the two qualifiers for the event were Greg Harnwell and Stefan Albinski after Greg Stanford had already qualified.

In the nett event, Anthony Stone (Merewther) won with a fine 70 from Greg Harnwell on 71. Four players shared the spoils of the top 5, these were David Epper (Manly), Greg Stanford, Dave Mc Clelland and Stefan Albinski.

In the 50-54 years, Andrew Lamble (Killara) won the scratch event with 77 and David Ross (Manly) won the nett with 77.

The course at Manly was beautifully presented and set up for low scoring. Twenty-nine players were on the waitlist for this popular event. Next year we are hoping more players can be accommodated for this event.

Ken Brewer wins the Oatlands Seniors

A field of 53 players prepared to play a nicely presented Oatlands ready for an 8am shot gun start. I was lucky to be drawn with some of our elite players and this day I was with two of NSW best, Ken Brewer (Lynwood) and Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef). Ken’s round started slowly with 2 bogies over the first three holes but he then knuckled down and began to roll the ball well with the putter. Lesser players may have become impatient and frustrated with some out of character shots but Ken’s strong self-belief shone through as he parred in to fire a tidy 72, not his best hitting, tee to green, but a good scoring round. Runner-up went to Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) with 74 who is regularly in the top 5 of most events since joining the senior ranks this year. Third place went to Dale Tapper (Wakehurst) with 75.

In the nett event, local player Hilton Mc Kenna spread eagled the field with a fabulous score of 65 to finish five ahead of runner-up on a count back, Stephen Jones (Dunheved) on 70. Third place went to another local, Chris Garland on 70.

Brewer and Mitchell win the Catalina Country Club Seniors

For the second year in a row Ken Brewer (Lynwood) won the Catalina Seniors over 36 holes. Catalina is a magnificent 27 hole course in Bateman’s Bay around 300km south of Sydney. The course offers a great variety of holes with heavily wooded fairways and kikuyu fairways which are some of the best I have ever played on. The greens were a nice pace and very true. This course is a must play if you are ever travelling through with an abundance of kangaroos on all fairways.

Ken Brewer (Lynwood) posted the equal best score on Day 1 in ideal conditions, which was a one over par 73 along with local player John Neeson. One shot back was Peter Zotti on 74. Day 2 was a little cooler with some wind and more challenging pin positions. Most players scores blew out with few breaking 80. Ken returned a round of 78 which gave him the win and a two-round total of 151. Runner-up was Robert Anderson (Wollongong) on 154 with Geoffrey Walker (Young) taking third place with 155. Brain Russell (Mollymook) and John Neeson rounded out the top five with 156. Robert Anderson took out the 36 hole nett event with a fine score of 140 to finish one shot better than local player Michael Tattersall on 141. Third place went to David Newman (Mt. Broughton) on 142.

John Neeson won the over 65’s with a two round total of 156 to finish one ahead of Russell Rogers (Tura Beach) on 157.

In the women’s event, Oroya Mitchell took home the prize with a two round total of 166 with Helen Neave finishing runner-up with 173.

If your partner/wife also plays, this is a great event to play in and enjoy the local hospitality and outstanding facilities as well as the picturesque south coast.

Pearson unstoppable in the Mona Vale Seniors

For three years in a row, Mark Pearson (Mona Vale) has won the Mona Vale seniors. This year Mark blitzed the field, carding a two under par score of 69 to win by two shots from Warren Gorton (Hawks Nest) who parred the course for a 71. Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) was third with 75 with Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) on 76. Newly retired local, David Couldwell rounded out the top 5 with 77 on a count back from David Owen (Wakehurst), David Mc Clelland (Wyong) and Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale).

In the nett event, Peter Stewart (Riverside Oaks) won with a score of 68 to narrowly defeat Mark Pearson and Warren Gorton on 69. Locals Chris Steadman and David Couldwell rounded out the top five with nett 70.

In the over 65’s, local player Stefan Albinski won the scratch with 77 from Brain Cook (Toukley) on 78.

VICTORIA

Thompson and Lush win the Heathcote Seniors

Terry Thompson (Southern) continued his upward movement in the Doug Bachli events with a close win in the Heathcote seniors. Thompson’s 74 finished one shot clear of joint runner-ups, James Lavender (Northern) and Guy Krall (The National). Kent Davies (Heathcote) and Ian Mc Cleary (Kooringal) rounded out the top five with 77.

In the nett event, John Hoare (Pakenham) won by two shots with 70 from Thompson and Stan Davis (Bendigo) who carded 72’s.

In the women’s scratch event, Sue Lush (Gardiners Run) upset favourite Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) by carding 25 scratch points to Helen’s 23 points. Equal third place went to Vera Lund (Kooringal) and Jen LeCerf (Clifton Springs) on 21 points. In the women’s nett event, Louise Atchison (Southern) returned a fine score of 37 stableford points to finish 3 points ahead of joint runner-ups, Tina Cowie (Pakenham) and Vera Lund on 34 points.

O’Brien and Pascoe take out the Shepparton Seniors

Ken O’Brien (Rossdale) recorded his first win of the 2019 season after recording the low round of the tournament, a 74, which enabled Ken to overtake the first round leader Ian Mc Cleary (Kooringal) and also finish ahead of much fancied Geoff Charnley (Rossdale). O’Brien’s 36-hole score of 153, finished two ahead of Charnley on 155. Third place went to John Wheeler (The National) on 156 with Robert Wallace (Midlands) and Guy Krall (The National) finishing on 157. In the nett event, Robert Lee (Sandhurst) won with 147 from William Gerrard (Tocumwal) on 148. Third place went to David Cheesman (The Ridge) on 149.

In the women’s 36-hole event, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) again showed her dominance in finishing on 54 scratch stableford points. Helen’s score was 21 points ahead of runner-up Kay Barcelon (Patterson River). Third place went to Helen Drake (Dorset) on 29 points. Kay Barcelon was the overall winner of the women’s stableford section after returning a score of 55 points for the two rounds. Runner-up to Barcelon was Saowapa Mc Dowall (Growling Frog) with 51 stableford points and third place went to Trish Barr (The National) on 48 points.

Sims and Pascoe take out the Tocumwal Seniors

One win from one start is quite an impressive start to senior golf for Kevin Sims (Riversdale) who took out the Tocumwal seniors with a 36-hole total of 148. Sims only entered the event at the last minute after speaking to the pro at Riversdale, who said, you should be playing some senior events. One shot behind Sims was Ian Mc Cleary (Kooringal) on 149 with Colin George (Rosebud) third on 151. Terry Thompson (Southern) and Robert Wallace (Midlands) rounded out the top five. In the nett event, Ignatius Duivenvoorden (Yarram) finished five better than his handicap on 139 to take home the nett prize. Two shots behind on 141, was Henk Van De Ven (Howlong) with NSW player Rod Fraser (Monash) and Vic Wotherspoon (Rossdale) tied on 142.

In the women’s event, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) was once again too good with consistent rounds of 32 and 31 scratch stableford points in claiming the scratch trophy. Runner-up was Judy Langford (Wodonga) on 52 points with Lee-Anne Day next with 36 points. In the women’s stableford event, it was a win to Roslyn Black (Corowa) with a great score of 73 points. Runner-up was Janyce Brown (Tocumwal) with 69 points and Roslyn Kerr (Commercial Albury) finished in third place with 64 points.

QUEENSLAND

Ryan and Burns win at Pacific Harbour

A field of 43 players teed up for the Pacific Harbour PresCare QSOOM event. The course was looking fabulous as usual but if you strayed away from the fairways it cost you as least a shot, if not, a few more or even a lost ball. The greens were perfect but putting on them with their undulations is never easy. Pacific Harbour is truly a great test of golf.

In the men’s scratch event, Clarrie Burns (Pelican Waters) won on a count back from Tony Jay (Forster-Tuncurry) after both returned 77’s. In the nett event, Barry Porter (Redcliffe) won with 38 points from Col Halam (Redcliffe) on 36 points.

The best scratch score for the ladies came from Josie Ryan (Headland) who had an 84 and a new senior lady Kate Wilkie (Headland) playing in her first senior event won the nett with 35 points.

Belonogoff and Frost win at Carbrook

A field of 56 players took to a Carbrook course that was presented in excellent condition with some challenging and interesting pin positions.

Ian Frost (Arundell Hills) added another win to his 2019 season with a one over par score of 73. Runner-up was Phil Towle (Coolangatta & Tweed Heads) with 75. In the nett event, Harold Loxton (Caloundra) won with 36 points from Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) and Phil Towle who both had 35 points followed by Eugene Nix on 34 points.

The best scratch score for the ladies came from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) with an 84 followed by Cheryl Sternberg (Laidley) with 85. Alex is also a multiple winner having previously won at Links Hope Island, Bribie Island and Indooroopilly. The best scores from the ladies came from Laurence Bargibant (Arundel Hills) and Debbie Love (Keperra), who both had 31 points.

Claney and Collins take home the trophy at Coolangatta Tweed Heads

A field of 58 players played the PresCare QSOOM on a very cold, wintery day with some rain during the round. The best scratch score for the men came from Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) with a 75 followed by Jim Kaliviotis (Palmer Colonial) with 77. Gordon was on the Gold Coast after recently having won the Australian Senior’s Matchplay event at the same course.

The best nett score for the men came from Barry Porter (Redcliffe) who posted 37 points. This is Barry’s 2nd win in 3 starts. He was followed by Jim Kaliviotis and Andrew Biggs (Arundel Hills) who both had 36 points.

The best scratch score for the ladies came from Joanne Collins (Wynnum) who won on a count-back from Laurence Bargibant (Arundel Hills), who both had 92. In the women’s nett event, Jackie Spillane (Coolangatta & Tweed Heads) won with 35 points from Laurence Bargibant on 31 points.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Davey wins in the West Lakes Seniors Cup

A field of 47 players teed up for the West Lakes Seniors on a cold and windy winters day. John Davey (Tee Tree Gully) returned to the winners circle with a round of 77 to win by one stroke over six others, all on 78. Ken Parker’s (Kooyonga) one-over back nine of 36 gave him second place and maintained his lead in the Senior Order of Merit. The unlucky others with 78 were John Keogh (Glenelg), Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga), Steve Ross (South Lakes), Nigel Turner (Links Lady Bay) and Trevor Smith (Naracoorte).

In the Super Seniors scratch event, four players tied on 84. Alan Cooper (Mt Osmond) won on a count back from Michael Howard (Victor Harbor), Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) and Eric Lane (The Grange).

In the nett events, Shane Virgo (Oakbank) won with a fine 70 from Parker, Keogh, John Zantvoort (Aston Hills) and local Jeff Downs. In the Super Seniors, consistent West Lakes member, Malcolm Sangster returned a nett 74, followed closely with Alan Cooper and Michael Howard on 75 nett.

WEST AUSTRALIA

Bernhardsen wins Lakelands Senior in a playoff

David Bernhardsen (WA) won the Lakelands Senior Open in a playoff against Mark Gatty (Royal Perth) after both players posted 73’s on a perfect winters day. Third place went to John Wallace with 76 followed by Neville Delane and Ian Campbell on 77.

Both David and Mark had nett 70 with Rainer Best the next best nett on 73.

WA Report by John Banting

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

June 07 Araluen Senior Open (WA)

July 08 -10 Coomealla Senior Open Championship (VIC)

July 11-12 SOOM Coffs Coast Seniors (NSW)

July 17 – 19 Gold Coast Senior (QLD) * Level 3 Weighting

July 22 Cottesloe Senior Open (WA)

July 26 – 28 Darwin Open Amateur (NT) (Senior Component) * Level 2 Weighting

July 29 – 31 Queensland Men’s Senior Amateur (QLD) * Level 3 Weighting

July 29 SOOM Carnarvon Seniors (NSW)

August 01-02 Yarrawonga Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 02- 04 SOOM Seaside Senior Classic (NSW)

August 12 SOOM Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

August 12 Mandurah Senior Open (WA)

August 12 Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 13 North Lakes PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 13 Kingston Heath Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 14 Commonwealth Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 16 Victoria Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 19 Glenelg Seniors (SA)

August 19 Gailes PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 19 Metropolitan Plate (VIC)

August 20 SOOM Horizons Seniors (NSW)

August 21 SOOM Newcastle Seniors (NSW)

August 23 Huntingdale Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 26 Royal Melbourne Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 28 Palmer Golf Caost PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 29-30 The Grange and Kooyonga Senior Open Amateur (SA)*

September 02 Royal Adelaide Seniors (SA)

September 02-04 SA Senior Amateur at Naracoorte (SA)*

September 03 Beerwah PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

September 08 SOOM Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 09 SOOM Magenta Shores Seniors (NSW)

September 09 Keperra PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

September 09-10 Bendigo Senior Amateur (VIC)

September 10 SOOM Wyong Seniors (NSW)

September 11 SOOM Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

September 12 SOOM Gosford Seniors (NSW)

September 13 SOOM Everglades Seniors (NSW)

September 16-18 Victorian Senior Men Amateur at Barwon Heads and Thirteenth Beach (VIC)*

September 16-18 Victorian Senior Women Amateur at Barwon Heads

and Thirteenth Beach (VIC)*

September 19 SOOM Port Kembla Seniors (NSW)

September 20 Maroochy River PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

September 21-22 SOOM Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 24 SOOM Liverpool Seniors (NSW) CANCELLED

*Part of the Golf Australia Order of Merit (GA OOM) previously known as the Australian Amateur Ranking System.