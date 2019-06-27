Jack Nicklaus is #DoingItForJarrod: How your golf club can join in

GOLFING great Jack Nicklaus has joined in the throng of celebrity and everyday golfers around the world throwing their weight behind the inspirational charity work spurred by the late Jarrod Lyle.

In a special video message the 18 time major winner is encouraging golf clubs to get involved with the #DoingItForJarrod campaign, which ultimately aims to raise money for the Challenge foundation which supports young cancer victims and their families.

Challenge and the Australian Golf industry are officially inviting every golf club in Australia to register for the inaugural #DoingItForJarrod fundraising events to be conducted in August and September. All funds raised will go towards Jarrod’s Gift – the legacy created by Challenge in honour of Jarrod Lyle.

Golf clubs are being urged to nominate one of their members’ comp days to become their #DoingItForJarrod day, collecting a gold coin from every participant.

Every golf club that registers will:

Go in the draw to WIN one of three all-expenses-paid experiences to the Gold Coast to play in the 2019 Australian PGA Championship Pro-Am at RACV Royal Pines Resort (Full conditions set out below)

Be officially recognised on a PGA of Australia Honour Board.

Receive a special #DoingItForJarrod registration pack that includes a yellow pin flag for your club, and a yellow polo shirt for the organiser.

CONDITIONS – PLEASE NOTE: