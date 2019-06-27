Jack Nicklaus is #DoingItForJarrod: How your golf club can join in

GOLFING great Jack Nicklaus has joined in the throng of celebrity and everyday golfers around the world throwing their weight behind the inspirational charity work spurred by the late Jarrod Lyle.
In a special video message the 18 time major winner is encouraging golf clubs to get involved with the #DoingItForJarrod campaign, which ultimately aims to raise money for the Challenge foundation which supports young cancer victims and their families.
Challenge and the Australian Golf industry are officially inviting every golf club in Australia to register for the inaugural #DoingItForJarrod fundraising events to be conducted in August and September. All funds raised will go towards Jarrod’s Gift – the legacy created by Challenge in honour of Jarrod Lyle.
Golf clubs are being urged to nominate one of their members’ comp days to become their #DoingItForJarrod day, collecting a gold coin from every participant.
Every golf club that registers will:
- Go in the draw to WIN one of three all-expenses-paid experiences to the Gold Coast to play in the 2019 Australian PGA Championship Pro-Am at RACV Royal Pines Resort (Full conditions set out below)
- Be officially recognised on a PGA of Australia Honour Board.
- Receive a special #DoingItForJarrod registration pack that includes a yellow pin flag for your club, and a yellow polo shirt for the organiser.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
CONDITIONS – PLEASE NOTE:
- Clubs are able to nominate a date between 1st August 2019 and 30th September 2019.
- We encourage all clubs to nominate a comp day (men’s, women’s or mixed).
- The major prize will be drawn on 17th October 2019, with three winners to be contacted directly by Challenge. To receive an entry into the draw, all funds raised by the club as part of #DoingItForJarrod MUST be deposited no later than 10th October 2019.
- Three winners in total will be chosen at random. One winner will be drawn from the list of participating club contact names/organisers provided to Challenge, and two winners will be drawn from the pool of all players who participated across Australia in a #DoingItForJarrod day.
- Major prize includes return economy class airfares from an Australian capital city, a standard twin share room at RACV Royal Pines Resort for Tuesday 17th December and Wednesday 18th December, airport transfers to and from RACV Royal Pines Resort, General Admission access to the golf, and an amateur playing spot in the Australian PGA Championship Pro-Am on 18th December 2019.
- Any food, beverages or other expenses outside that included in the pro-am, is at the expense of the guest.
- The prize, or any unused portion of the prize, is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash.