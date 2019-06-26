Penrith GC strike in latest Western Sydney veteran golfers inter-club

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell.

Glenmore Heritage Valley Golf Club was the host club for the latest round of the Western Sydney Region Veterans Golf Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club competition, which was held on Wednesday 16th June.

The course has just been re-rated by Golf Link, with the White plates moving from a 136 to 139 slope rating, based upon the results of thousands of rounds played at the course over the past 12 months.

Glenmore Heritage Valley certainly lived up to its new high ranking, with scores returned on the day the lowest of any Inter-Club event this year.

Penrith Golf Club proved to be the big winners at the Inter-Club, with its leading four players taking out the Team (Club) event with a combined total of 143 points, ahead of reigning Club of the Year Richmond GC with 135, then Wallacia GC and Dunheved GC with 133 apiece.

Wallacia’s early runaway lead in this year’s Club of the Year competition has now been cut to just 2 shots (594), with Penrith moving into 2nd position (592), just ahead of Dunheved (586) and Richmond (580).

The Player of the Year rankings stayed unchanged due to the low scores at Glenmore, with the Men’s Division headed by Dunheved duo Greg Williams and Peter Green (both on 111), ahead of Garry Smith (Richmond) 109, Peter Whiddon (Dunheved) 108 and Greg Burke (Dunheved) 107.

Elaine Williams (Dunheved), Carol Lozier (Richmond) and Carol Carter (Richmond) all sit atop the Women’s Division locked at 94 points apiece, ahead of Di Bowen (Dunheved) on 92.

2BBB Men: Winners Russell Cruikshank, Vince Lyons (Penrith) 46 points; Runners-Up Robert Delaney, Paul Portelli (Dunheved) 43; 2BBB Medley: Winners Jo-Ellen Thorpe, Patrick Thorpe (Wallacia) 45; Runners-Up Richard Paynter, Elizabeth Paynter (Springwood) 43.

A Grade Men Singles: Vince Lyons (Penrith) 32 c/b, Keith Kam (Stonecutters) 32; B Grade: Richard Paynter (Springwood) 35 c/b, Garry Allsopp (Penrith) 35; C Grade: Russell Cruikshank (Penrith) 38, Patrick Thorpe (Wallacia) 36.

Ladies Singles: Division 1 Di Bowen (Dunheved) 33, Jo-Ellen Thorpe (Wallacia) 32.

Team Event: Penrith GC (Russell Cruikshank, Peter Lock, Ray Forster, Garry Allsopp) – 143 pts.