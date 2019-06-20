Entries Open For 2019 NSW Veteran Golfers Match Play Championships

By
Brian O'Hare
-
The beautiful Charlestown Golf Club

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA) Match Play Championship is always a fun event and this year will again be held in the Newcastle area in early November.

Entries are now open for the week long championship and at just $140 for four rounds of golf at some top Hunter courses plus the Friday presentation dinner it is great value.

Switching to match play for a week rather than the usual stableford or strokeplay is also a welcome change.

Tournament director Steve Pryor says one of the big pluses of the event as a match play tournament is that win or lose daily you will always advance to the next round and on the Friday will be pitted against competitor with the same win/lose ratio.

Not to spoil the surprise, but even if you manage to lose all four matches you are still guaranteed a prize – so it is well worthwhile to get out the sticks and practice, practice, practice.

“Four different golf courses in the beautiful Newcastle region are used so every day is different,” Pryor says. “You meet lovely people your age and play against golfers with similar handicaps to yours.”

The event starts Monday 4th November and finishes Friday 8th November with a luncheon and presentation. Wednesday 6th is a free day to maybe visit some of the many local attractions.

The championship will be played at Belmont, Toronto, Muree and Charlestown (Pictured above) golf clubs.

For more information you can contact Steve Pryor on 0409 541051, email steve.pryor.mlt@gmail.com or download the ENTRY FORM here

 

Previous articleFriday will be “Yellow Day” at 2019 #AusPGA
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here