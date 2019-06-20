Friday will be “Yellow Day” at 2019 #AusPGA

The 2019 Australian PGA Championship will be #DoingItForJarrod in December with the second round set to turn yellow in honour of the late Jarrod Lyle.



Dubbed ‘Yellow Day’, on Friday 20 December fans and players alike are encouraged to wear yellow to create a sea of colour at RACV Royal Pines Resort in celebration of Lyle’s legacy and in support of an important not-for-profit organisation, Challenge.



Following the first Yellow Day during round one of the 2018 Australian PGA Championship, the PGA of Australia felt it important to continue the tradition which honours a cherished figure of the industry.



“It was incredible to see such amazing support of Jarrod Lyle and Challenge in 2018 with many players and fans donning yellow,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia, which also owns the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.



“Jarrod was very important in our industry and we want to ensure his memory lives on and his gift to Challenge, via the awareness he brought to the charity, continues to have a significant impact. We believe hosting Yellow Day on the Friday of the Australian PGA Championship each year moving forward will achieve these goals.”



Briony Lyle, Jarrod’s wife, continues to be humbled by the outpouring of support for Challenge in her husband’s name.

“The support we continue to receive from the Australian golf community is phenomenal and is a constant reminder of how highly respected Jarrod was. A cancer diagnosis is a terrible thing for anyone to receive, but it can be especially devastating for a child and their entire family,” said Lyle.

“Our family knows firsthand how difficult a treatment journey can be and we hope to provide as much practical support as we can to other families facing a similar challenge.”

A ‘yellow’ coin donation will form part of the entry fee to the tournament on Friday 20 December, with all proceeds donated to Challenge.



“Having known Jarrod since his first diagnosis, I have watched him grow as an individual and sportsman. His capacity to empathise and connect with people was truly remarkable. His gift and legacy to Challenge is ensuring that other families travelling the cancer journey are supported,” said David Rogers, CEO of Challenge.





Yellow Day at the Australian PGA Championship will also see the culmination of the #DoingItForJarrod club golf days which are being held around Australia throughout August and September, with the total amount raised set to be announced during the tournament. Golf Clubs around Australia can still sign up for a #DoingItForJarrod club day by registering here.



To help Challenge continue supporting young cancer victims and their families, visit www.challenge.org.au to donate directly or purchase clothing and pins carrying the Leuk the Duck symbol Jarrod Lyle helped make famous.

Further initiatives to be held on Yellow Day will be announced closer to the tournament.



The Australian PGA Championship will be played at RACV Royal Pines Resort from 19 – 22 Dec with hospitality and experiences as well as general admission tickets available to purchase from 1:00pm on Friday 21 June via Ticketek.



General admission to the Australian PGA Championship is $25* when purchased at the gate or online with children, 16 and under, granted free admission when attending with a paying adult. If hospitality is more your style, a number of different options are also available with packages starting at $95, for details please visit pgachampionship.com.au.