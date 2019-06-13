Newcomer Peter Hargreaves blasts the NT Senior Classic: Australian senior amateur golfing wrap June 2019

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior golfing action from around the country, including an impressive winning performance by senior newcomer Peter Hargreaves at the Northern Territory Senior Classic and back to back wins by Kiwi veteran Michael Barltrop at the Sydney Classic.

NATIONAL

Hargreaves and Ford take out the NT Senior Classic

The Darwin course was set up to be reasonably difficult, although the fairways have plenty of width due to the large majority of trees either being removed or blown down in the cyclone. The fairways and greens were superb.

Peter Hargreaves (Darwin, pictured above), a newcomer to the seniors, shot an amazing 1 under the card 71, in conditions which blew most players into oblivion! Two shots behind was Padge Singh (Carbrook) after posting a great round of 73 while local player David Southwell (Darwin) was next best with 78.

Day 2 saw Peter Hargreaves fall away a little with a 79, but he is still holding a five stroke lead over Dave Southwell, a seven stroke lead over Padge Singh and a nine stroke lead over David Hannah (Pelican Waters).

Day 3 saw Peter Hargreaves returning a 74 in windy, difficult conditions to finish eight shots ahead of the field on 224 in winning the Men’s NT senior section of the Classic. Runner-up was David Southwell on 232. Peter Hannah (Pelican Waters) was third with 240 while younger brother David Hannah finished on 242.

In the nett event, David Southwell won with 220 to finish one shot ahead of Peter Gordon (Darwin) and David Hannah on 221.

In the women’s side of the draw, two locals, Sandy Ford (Darwin) and Colette Pascoe (Darwin) both fired 82 to be equal leaders, three shots ahead of Lyn Rosel (Darwin) who had 85, and visiting super star Helen Pascoe (Bunninyong) carded 86.

After day two, Ford had taken the outright lead by three shots from Colette Pascoe (Maroochy River), with Vicki Purser (Darwin) and Lyn Rosel a further three strokes back. Another two shots back was Helen Pascoe who had struggled with the greens.

Sandy Ford took out the NT Senior classic with a three round total of 247 to finish nine shots ahead of the fast finishing Helen Pascoe who finished runner-up on a count back from Colette Pascoe. Fourth place went to Vicky Purser on 263 with Susan McWilliam (Darwin) rounding out the top five with 268.

In the Nett event, Colette Pascoe won by three shots with 220 from Susan Gardiner (Darwin) on 223. Sandy Ford finished third with 226 while Pam Nunn (Darwin) finished fourth with 229. Joanne Schmidt (Darwin) rounded out the top five with 231.

Barltrop wins back to back Sydney Classics

Michael Barltrop (Royal Auckland & Grange, NZ) has defended his title going back-to-back in winning the 2019 NSW Senior Classic. For the second consecutive year, Barltrop was again victorious in the 54 hole event which is played in conjunction with The Lakes Seniors, The Australian Seniors and Avondale Seniors.

Round one and two honours went to Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) who was leading the pack with great rounds of 73 and 72 around the challenging Lakes and Australian layouts. Five shots in arrears was Bartlrop on 150 with Michael Musgrave (Toronto) and Lester Peterson (Bardwell Valley) sitting on 153. Ken Brewer (Lynwood) was next on 155.

Trailing overnight leader Geoff Cranfield by five shots, Barltrop slowly chipped away at the deficit and when Cranfield found trouble on the 11th Hole, Barltrop found himself in the lead and continued to pull away from the field and record an excellent round of 71 and finish on a total of 221 to win by four shots. Barltrop must have been quietly confident of running down Cranfield after showing outstanding form at The Australian in which he started quickly out of the blocks by firing 3 under for the first nine but let his score slip away to finish at 75.

Final Scores

221 Michael Barltrop (76-74-71)

225 Geoff Cranfield (73-72-80)

229 Michael Musgrave (74-79-76)

230 Matthew Taylor (77-77-76)

231 Lester Peterson (80-73-78) and Ken Brewer (77-78-76)

234 Adam Cornell ( 82-78-74), Steve Puskaric (79-78-77), John Osborn (79-78-77) and Geoffrey Walker (77-78-79)

NEW SOUTH WALES

Taylor wins back to back Cabramatta Seniors

Matthew Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) narrowly won his second Cabramatta Seniors with 75 off the stick to beat John Osborn (Mudgee) on a count back. Third place was shared among four golfers, all on 76. These were Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef), David McClelland (Wyong), Rod Fraser (Monash) and Thomas Hunt (Cabramatta).

In the nett event, David Yuen (Cabramatta) won on a count back from Martin Painter (Forster-Tuncurry) who both recorded super scores of 64! Third place went to Peter Keep (Shelly Beach) on 68 with Rod Fraser (Monash) finishing fourth with 69.

Rod Fraser (Monash) took out the over 65’s scratch with 76 while Peter Keep (Shelly Beach) took home the over 65’s nett with 68.

Another highlight of the day was Roy Shuttleworth (North Ryde) holing his tee shot on the 145m par 3, 5th hole.

Recently retired Dale Tapper wins the Penrith Seniors

Dale Tapper (Wakehurst) returned a one under par score of 71 to win the Penrith Seniors by two shots. Tapper’s round started slowly after making a double bogey on his first hole of the day which was the difficult 9th hole. He then steadied the ship and completed the next 17 holes in 3 under par!

Runner-up Ian Ashbury, (Shoalhaven Heads) and Glen Rosewall (Pymble) both returned one over par scores of 73. Two shots behind them was local player Danny Acret on 75 with Sal Ballard (Springwood) and Ken Brewer (Lynwood) rounding out the top five with 76’s.

In the nett event, Glen Rosewall (Pymble) won with a fine score of 69 nett. The next best score of 71 nett was returned by Brad Fifield (The Coast) and Greg Farrar (Cabramatta).

Greg Stanford wins the Duntryleague Seniors

Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) continues to play great golf after winning the Duntryleague Seniors with a score of 149 (72-77) for two rounds. Runner-up was Ken Brewer (Lynwood) on 150 (71-79) with John Osborn (Mudgee) a shot further back on 151 (77-74). Dale Tapper won the Over 65’s and John Osborne was the nett winner.

The women’s event was won by Carmelisa Calarco (Concord) and local member Liz Nist was runner- up.

The two-day event was played in ideal conditions with a slight chill in the air on day one but the weather changed for round two with players having to battle the cold, rain and a little hail.

Cranfield victorious at the Lakes Seniors

Ninety six of NSW best senior golfers played a magnificently presented Lakes golf club for round 1 of the Sydney Classic. Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) fired a one over par round of 73 to narrowly defeat Michael Musgrave (Toronto) who returned a slick 2 over par, 74 to be runner-up. A quartet of players rounded out the top 5, all on 76. These were Chris Winslade (Yowani), Mike Peeck (Dalby), Roy Vandersluis (The Lakes) and Kiwi international, Michael Barltrop (Royal Auckland).

In the nett event, there was a four way tie between Chris Winslade (Yowani), Darryl Hearsch (Manly), Mike Peeck (Dalby) and Michael Musgrave (Toronto) all on nett 72. Chris took out the prize from Darryl on a count back. In the over 65’s it was a popular win to Vince Clark with 79.

Cranfield again victorious at the Australian Golf Club

On a beautiful Autumn day, 96 senior golfers played the magnificent Australian golf club in round two of the Sydney Senior Classic. The course setup was just right to go with a course that was presented in pristine condition.

Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) continued his great form from the Lakes to again lead the field with a wonderful par round of 72 to finish one shot ahead of the joint 2018 champion, Lester Peterson (Bardwell Valley) who fired a steady round of one over par, 73. Third place on a count-back was Stephen Valentine (Kew) with 74.

In the nett event, popular senior, Dave McClelland (Wyong) won with 71 nett from Brad Fifield (The Coast) on 72 nett.

In the over 65’s, it was a win to Roy Vandersluis (The Lakes) with 76 from Gary Wood (Wakehurst) with 78.

Barltrop wins the Avondale Senior Medal

Michael Barltrop (Royal Auckland & Grange) claimed the Avondale Senior Medal with an impressive round of 71 to win by three shots over local member Richard Greville (Avondale) and Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) who both had 74.

In the nett event, Michael Kilfoyle (Royal Canberra) won with 72 nett and Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) won the over 65’s scratch event with 77.

Rogers wins the Tura Beach Seniors

Russell Rogers (Tura Beach) won by three shots around the tough Tura Beach layout in the 36 hole Tura Beach seniors after recording a score of 155 for the two rounds. Runner-up was Ted Johnson (Tura Beach) on 158 with Mark Jorgensen (Tura Beach) and Scott Richardson (Tura Beach) equal third on 161.

Russel Rogers also took out the over 65’s from Ted Johnson. Third place went to Bryan Kelly (Gold Creek) on 162.

In the nett event, Rogers again posted the best score with nett 147 to narrowly finish one shot ahead of both Jorgensen and Robert Vandeyk (Tura Beach) on 148.

Bockman wins the inaugural Strathfield Seniors

Ross Bockman (Long Reef) won the Strathfield Senior Classic with a wonderful even par round of 70. Runner-up was Ken Brewer (Lynwood) with a round of 73. Third place went to Yongin Kim (Strathfield) with 74 from Warren Marsh (Kogarah) on 75.

Michial Woods (Port Kembla) won the nett with a great score of 69, from a quartet of players all on nett 73. These players were Ken Brewer (Lynwood), Yongin Kim (Strathfield), Warren Marsh (Kogarah) and Rod Fraser (Monash)

Another winner was the new Strathfield layout. The layout is interesting with a nice variety of holes and the new greens were firm and rolled smoothly. As these greens are only 12 months old, all players are planning to return in 2020 to an even better course that is a must to play.

Allison wins the Eastlakes Seniors

Rick Allison (Lakeside) won the Eastlakes Seniors with a wonderful even par round. Rick knows how to finish off a score, as his last two holes were, an eagle and a birdie. Eastlakes played tough with some challenging pins positions, fast downhill putts and the tees placed a long way back. Players also coped with an early start to winter conditions with jumpers being a popular item of clothing.

Runner-up in the scratch was form player Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) who won on a countback from David Bagust (Port Macquarie) with 31 scratch stableford points. Warren Marsh (Kogarah) and Dave Mc Clelland (Wyong) rounded out the top five with 30 scratch stableford points. In Division 2, Michael Channels (Eastlakes) won with 21 points from Drew Simonsen on 20 points.

In the nett event, Darryl Hearsch (Manly) won with 34 stableford points from Dave Mc Clelland on 33 points.

VICTORIA

Claney wins another Cobram Barooga Seniors

Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) took out the Cobram Barooga seniors with rounds of 79, 71 and 69 to win convincingly by nine shots from Gary Hunt (Cobram Barooga). After a slow start in round one Claney got his A game into gear, completing the final two rounds in a sizzling four under the card. The win moved Gordon back into the top position of the 2019 Doug Bachli rankings.

In the men’s nett section, Ray Findlay (Cobram Barooga) stormed home to close out the tournament on 210 to finish three shots ahead of Ignatius Duivenvoorden (Yarram). Mark Jaensch (Cobram Barooga) was a convincing winner in the men’s stableford finishing seven shots clear on 109. The next best was another Cobram Barooga member in Graham Kerr.

In the women’s stableford event it was a win to Cheryl Kelly (Devilbend) who finished with 103 points. Julie Daniel (Numurkah) finished runner-up to Kelly on 101.

Valentine and Harley win the Box Hill Seniors

Steven Valentine (Kew) clocks up another seniors victory with an even par score of 72 . Runner-up James Lavender (Northern) shot 73 and third place went to Ray Walker (Gardiners Run) on a countback with 75.

Alphons Duivenvoorden (Warburton) claimed the men’s nett title with a nett 69. Runner-up was David Boddy (Box Hill) who beat Steve Warburton (Keysborough) on a count back after both shot 71.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Heather Harley (Kooringal) wrapped up another win with 23 scratch stableford points. Harley finished four shots ahead of runner-up Sandra Collingwood (Keysborough) on 19 scratch points. In the stableford section, Laraine Cunningham (Rossdale) took home the title by four shots over local Box Hill member Jenny Long.

Pascoe and Lavender win the Hepburn Springs Seniors

James Lavender (Northern) carded a two-round total of three over par, 137 to finish two shots ahead of runner-up Colin George (Rosebud). Colin made up five shots on Lavender in the second round after a sizzling two under par round of 65 in the last round but being seven shots in arrears was too much of a lead to give away. Third place was a tie between Ken O’Brien (Rossdale) and Ian McCleary (Kooringal) on 143.

In the Women’s Scratch Stableford event, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) again showed her dominance in the women’s senior circuit, beating local Bev Smith (Hepburn Springs) by nine shots. Pascoe put together consistent rounds of 30 and 28 points. Bev Smith on 49 points finished one shot ahead of Heather Harley (Kooringal) and Sandra Collingwood (Keysborough) who both finished with 48 points.

John Hoare (Pakenham) won the men’s nett event with a two round total of 127 finishing one shot ahead of Ignatius Duivenvoorden (Yarram) on 128 nett. In third place was local Andrew Guiney (Hepburn Springs), two shots behind the leader on 129.

In the women’s stableford event, Vera Lund (Kooringal) won with 67 points to narrowly beat Mary Davis (Hepburn Springs) by one shot. Third place was a tie between Lee-Anne Day (Midlands) and Roslyn Black (Corowa) on 63 points.

QUEENSLAND

Dowling and Clutterbuck win the Oxley Seniors

Brad Dowling (Southport) returned to the winners circle with a super one under par 71 to win by a comfortable four shots from Brad Oliver (Royal Queensland) who carded a round of 75.

In the men’s nett event, Paul Murray (Oxley) won with 36 points from John Drew (Gailes) on 35 points.

The best scratch scores for the women came from Joanne Collins (Wynnum) with an 83 followed by Gwen Clutterbuck (Oxley) with 89.

Mouldey and Ryan win the Southport Seniors

Chris Mouldey (Pine Rivers) won the Southport seniors with a nice round of 75 to narrowly beat a quartet of players who all carded a round of 76. These players were Brad Dowling (Southport), Paul Murray (Oxley), Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah) and Mark Heenan (Pacific).

In the women’s scratch event it was a three-way tie between Gwen Clutterbuck (Oxley), Josie Ryan (Headlands) and Joanne Collins (Wynnum) who all had a score of 83. Josie won on a count back with Gwen Clutterbuck taking out the stableford event with 37 points.

In the men’s nett event, Jeff Matthews (Soutport) won with 39 points from Harold Loxton (Caloundra) with 38 points. Jeff and Harold also took out the Super Seniors section as well.

Ward and Belonogoff win at Pelican Waters

Bradley Ward (Nudgee) had an even par 72 in winning the Pelican Waters Seniors. Runner-up was the ever consistent senior, Col Hallam (Redcliffe) who had a 74 and Tim Deakin (McLeod) carded a 76 for third place.

In the men’s nett event, Dick Kamen (Caloundra) spread eagled the field with 44 points leaving Tim Deakin to take second prize with 37 points on a count back.

The best scratch scores for the women came from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) who had an 84 leaving Josie Ryan to pick up second place with 87. Teresa Tatham (Twin Waters) won the women’s nett event with 33 points.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Shaw maiden seniors victory at Victor Harbor

Peter Shaw (The Grange), assisted by what I’m assured was a miracle chip in on the 17th, won his first Senior event with a 77. Peter just pipped Steven Scholefield from near-by McCracken Golf Club and Glen McGough (Blackwood) who both had 78’s.

In Super Seniors, another first time winner in his first event, local Mike Howard fired 82 to just finish one shot ahead of the Order of Merit leader, Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) who finished with 83, a score equalled by former local, Laszlo Balaton (Mt Compass).

Seniors and Super Seniors were combined for the Nett and John Agar (The Grange) won easily with 71 from fellow Grange member, Kim Meyer and Brian O’Shaughnessy both on 75.

WEST AUSTRALIA

Hartfield Country Club wins the WA Senior Division 1 Pennant

Hartfield Country Club have again won the WA Senior Division 1 Pennants. The very strong Hartfield team beat Lake Karrinyup Country Club in the final fixture 4-1 to win the title for the third time in four years.

LKCC finished second. Melville Glades and Cottesloe tied for the Division 2 title.

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

June 17 SOOM Pymble Seniors (NSW)

June 16 Heathcote Senior Amateur (VIC)

June 17-18 Shepparton Senior Amateur (VIC)

June 20 -21 Tocumwal Senior Amateur (VIC)

June 03 Pacific Harbour PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

June 14 Carbrook PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

June 24 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

June 03 West Lakes Seniors (SA)

June 07 Araluen Senior Open (WA)

July 08 -10 Coomealla Senior Open Championship (VIC)

July 11-12 SOOM Coffs Coast Seniors (NSW)

July 17 – 19 Gold Coast Senior (QLD) * Level 3 Weighting

July 22 Cottesloe Senior Open (WA)

July 26 – 28 Darwin Open Amateur (NT) (Senior Component) * Level 2 Weighting

July 29 – 31 Queensland Men’s Senior Amateur (QLD) * Level 3 Weighting

July 29 SOOM Carnarvon Seniors (NSW)

August 01-02 Yarrawonga Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 02- 04 SOOM Seaside Senior Classic (NSW)

August 12 SOOM Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

August 12 Mandurah Senior Open (WA)

August 12 Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 13 North Lakes PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 13 Kingston Heath Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 14 Commonwealth Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 16 Victoria Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 19 Glenelg Seniors (SA)

August 19 Gailes PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 19 Metropolitan Plate (VIC)

August 20 SOOM Horizons Seniors (NSW)

August 21 SOOM Newcastle Seniors (NSW)

August 23 Huntingdale Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 26 Royal Melbourne Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 28 Palmer Golf Caost PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

*Part of the Golf Australia Order of Merit (GA OOM) previously known as the Australian Amateur Ranking System.