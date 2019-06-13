2019 US Open Golf Australian TV Times, Preview, Leaderboard

EIGHT Australian golfers will face one of golf’s ultimate challenges this week, teeing it up as the 119th US Open returns for just the sixth time to the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links. Only two Aussie golfers have claimed the trophy in its long history – David Graham in 1981 and Geoff Ogilvy in 2006. Hoping to add to that list this week will be Jason Day – with the familiar face of Steve Williams on his bag – Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Marcus Fraser, Aaron Baddeley, Matt Jones and Brett Drewitt. There is a detailed run-down below (Thanks to info provided by the PGA of Australia) of how the eight qualified and their recent form. Hopefully some of them will fare well enough to get a decent airing on the live television coverage to be broadcast by Fox Sports (as also detailed below). There will also be live streaming options at Golf TV and Kayo Sports. The Pebble Beach US Open champions roll reads like a who’s who of golf’s best of the modern era – Jack Nicklaus, Tom Kite, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods and Graeme McDowell. An Aussie name joining them come early Monday morning wouldn’t go astray at all. US OPEN AUSTRALIAN TV Times (AEST)

Coverage Date Time Channel Round 1 June 14th 5:00am – 12:30pm LIVE Fox Sports 503 Round 2 June 15th 5:00am – 12:30pm LIVE Fox Sports 503 Round 3 June 16th 4:30am – 12:00pm LIVE Fox Sports 503 Round 4 June 17th 4:30am – 12:00pm LIVE Fox Sports 503

AUSSIES AT THE US OPEN: Tee Times, qualifying, form guide

Jason Day

Round 1 (1.02am AEST): Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

World Ranking: 16

Best finish in 2019: T4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (PGA TOUR)

Best finish at the US Open: 2nd at Congressional Country Club (2011), T2 at Merion Golf Club (2013)

Best finish in a major: 1st, 2015 US PGA Championship

Best finish at Pebble Beach: T2 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (2018)

How he qualified: Winners of the PGA Championship 2014-2019

Fast fact: Has enlisted the help of the game’s most accomplished caddie, Kiwi Steve Williams, to aid his quest at Pebble Beach. Williams was on the bag with Tiger Woods for his 15-shot win at Pebble in 2010.

Adam Scott

Round 1 (6.47am): Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

World Ranking: 17

Best finish in 2019: 2nd at Farmers Insurance Open, 2nd at The Memorial (PGA TOUR)

Best finish in the US Open: T4 at Chambers Bay (2015)

Best finish in a major: 1st, 2013 Masters

Best finish at Pebble Beach: T52 at 2010 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

How he qualified: Top 60 in Official World Golf Ranking as of May 20

Fast fact: Runner-up finish last start at The Memorial saw Scott return to the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time since September 4, 2017.

Marc Leishman

Round 1 (12.51am): Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

World Ranking: 21

Best finish in 2019: T3 Sony Open (PGA TOUR)

Best finish at the US Open: T18 at Oakmont Country Club (2016)

Best finish in a major: T2, 2015 Open Championship

Best finish at Pebble Beach: T21 at 2011 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

How he qualified: Qualifying for the 2018 Tour Championship

Fast fact: Has not played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am since 2011 having missed the cut at the 2010 US Open with rounds of 77-74.

Cameron Smith

Round 1 (1.24am): Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele

World Ranking: 34

Best finish in 2019: T6 at WGC-Mexico Championship (PGA TOUR)

Best finish in the US Open: T4 at Chambers Bay (2015)

Best finish in a major: T4, 2015 US Open

Best finish at Pebble Beach: T11 at 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

How he qualified: Qualifying for 2018 Tour Championship

Fast fact: With an eagle at the final hole of the 2015 US Open Smith broke into the top 100 for the first time, moving up from 160th to 89th.

Aaron Baddeley

Round 1 (7.09am): Justin Harding, Andrew Putnam

World Ranking: 180

Best finish in 2019: T2 at Puerto Rico Open

Best finish in the US Open: T13 at Oakmont Country Club (2007)

Best finish in a major: T13, 2007 US Open

Best finish at Pebble Beach: 4th at 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

How he qualified: Sectional Qualifying

Fast fact: The only Australian in the field to have played both the 2000 and 2010 US Open championships at Pebble Beach, receiving a special invitation from the USGA in 2000 following his 1999 Australian Open victory as an amateur.

Matt Jones

Round 1 (7.20am): Daniel Berger, Kodai Ichihara

World Ranking: 187

Best finish in 2019: T5 at AT&T Byron Nelson

Best finish in the US Open: MC (2014, 2018)

Best finish in a major: T21, 2015 US PGA Championship

Best finish at Pebble Beach: T7 at 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

How he qualified: Sectional Qualifying

Fast fact: Was forced to withdraw after the opening round of his US Open debut at Bethpage Black in 2009 with a herniated disc.

Marcus Fraser

Round 1 (11.45pm): Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz

World Ranking: 467

Best finish in 2019: T17 at ISPS HANDA Vic Open (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia/European Tour)

Best finish in the US Open: T45 at Oakmont Country Club (2007)

Best finish in a major: T20, 2015 Open Championship

Best finish at Pebble Beach: First appearance

How he qualified: Sectional Qualifying

Fast fact: Will have former AFL legend Brendon Goddard on the bag in his fourth US Open appearance.

Brett Drewitt

Round 1 (7.42am): Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira

World Ranking: 1,017

Best finish in 2019: T14 Evans Scholars Invitational (Web.com Tour)

Best finish in the US Open: First appearance

Best finish in a major: First appearance

Best finish at Pebble Beach: T33 at 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

How he qualified: Sectional Qualifying

Fast fact: Hailing from Inverell in north-west New South Wales, Drewitt was fortunate to escape serious injury when involved in a serious car crash in 2012.





