2019 US Open Golf Australian TV Times, Preview, Leaderboard

EIGHT Australian golfers will face one of golf’s ultimate challenges this week, teeing it up as the 119th US Open returns for just the sixth time to the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Only two Aussie golfers have claimed the trophy in its long history – David Graham in 1981 and Geoff Ogilvy in 2006.
Hoping to add to that list this week will be Jason Day – with the familiar face of Steve Williams on his bag – Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Marcus Fraser, Aaron Baddeley, Matt Jones and Brett Drewitt.
There is a detailed run-down below (Thanks to info provided by the PGA of Australia) of how the eight qualified and their recent form.
Hopefully some of them will fare well enough to get a decent airing on the live television coverage to be broadcast by Fox Sports (as also detailed below). There will also be live streaming options at Golf TV and Kayo Sports.
The Pebble Beach US Open champions roll reads like a who’s who of golf’s best of the modern era – Jack Nicklaus, Tom Kite, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods and Graeme McDowell. An Aussie name joining them come early Monday morning wouldn’t go astray at all.
US OPEN AUSTRALIAN TV Times (AEST)
|Coverage
|Date
|Time
|Channel
|Round 1
|June 14th
|5:00am – 12:30pm
|Fox Sports 503
|Round 2
|June 15th
|5:00am – 12:30pm
|Fox Sports 503
|Round 3
|June 16th
|4:30am – 12:00pm
|Fox Sports 503
|Round 4
|June 17th
|4:30am – 12:00pm
|Fox Sports 503
AUSSIES AT THE US OPEN: Tee Times, qualifying, form guide
Jason Day
Round 1 (1.02am AEST): Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler
World Ranking: 16
Best finish in 2019: T4 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (PGA TOUR)
Best finish at the US Open: 2nd at Congressional Country Club (2011), T2 at Merion Golf Club (2013)
Best finish in a major: 1st, 2015 US PGA Championship
Best finish at Pebble Beach: T2 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (2018)
How he qualified: Winners of the PGA Championship 2014-2019
Fast fact: Has enlisted the help of the game’s most accomplished caddie, Kiwi Steve Williams, to aid his quest at Pebble Beach. Williams was on the bag with Tiger Woods for his 15-shot win at Pebble in 2010.
Adam Scott
Round 1 (6.47am): Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
World Ranking: 17
Best finish in 2019: 2nd at Farmers Insurance Open, 2nd at The Memorial (PGA TOUR)
Best finish in the US Open: T4 at Chambers Bay (2015)
Best finish in a major: 1st, 2013 Masters
Best finish at Pebble Beach: T52 at 2010 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
How he qualified: Top 60 in Official World Golf Ranking as of May 20
Fast fact: Runner-up finish last start at The Memorial saw Scott return to the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time since September 4, 2017.
Marc Leishman
Round 1 (12.51am): Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
World Ranking: 21
Best finish in 2019: T3 Sony Open (PGA TOUR)
Best finish at the US Open: T18 at Oakmont Country Club (2016)
Best finish in a major: T2, 2015 Open Championship
Best finish at Pebble Beach: T21 at 2011 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
How he qualified: Qualifying for the 2018 Tour Championship
Fast fact: Has not played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am since 2011 having missed the cut at the 2010 US Open with rounds of 77-74.
Cameron Smith
Round 1 (1.24am): Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele
World Ranking: 34
Best finish in 2019: T6 at WGC-Mexico Championship (PGA TOUR)
Best finish in the US Open: T4 at Chambers Bay (2015)
Best finish in a major: T4, 2015 US Open
Best finish at Pebble Beach: T11 at 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
How he qualified: Qualifying for 2018 Tour Championship
Fast fact: With an eagle at the final hole of the 2015 US Open Smith broke into the top 100 for the first time, moving up from 160th to 89th.
Aaron Baddeley
Round 1 (7.09am): Justin Harding, Andrew Putnam
World Ranking: 180
Best finish in 2019: T2 at Puerto Rico Open
Best finish in the US Open: T13 at Oakmont Country Club (2007)
Best finish in a major: T13, 2007 US Open
Best finish at Pebble Beach: 4th at 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
How he qualified: Sectional Qualifying
Fast fact: The only Australian in the field to have played both the 2000 and 2010 US Open championships at Pebble Beach, receiving a special invitation from the USGA in 2000 following his 1999 Australian Open victory as an amateur.
Matt Jones
Round 1 (7.20am): Daniel Berger, Kodai Ichihara
World Ranking: 187
Best finish in 2019: T5 at AT&T Byron Nelson
Best finish in the US Open: MC (2014, 2018)
Best finish in a major: T21, 2015 US PGA Championship
Best finish at Pebble Beach: T7 at 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
How he qualified: Sectional Qualifying
Fast fact: Was forced to withdraw after the opening round of his US Open debut at Bethpage Black in 2009 with a herniated disc.
Marcus Fraser
Round 1 (11.45pm): Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz
World Ranking: 467
Best finish in 2019: T17 at ISPS HANDA Vic Open (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia/European Tour)
Best finish in the US Open: T45 at Oakmont Country Club (2007)
Best finish in a major: T20, 2015 Open Championship
Best finish at Pebble Beach: First appearance
How he qualified: Sectional Qualifying
Fast fact: Will have former AFL legend Brendon Goddard on the bag in his fourth US Open appearance.
Brett Drewitt
Round 1 (7.42am): Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira
World Ranking: 1,017
Best finish in 2019: T14 Evans Scholars Invitational (Web.com Tour)
Best finish in the US Open: First appearance
Best finish in a major: First appearance
Best finish at Pebble Beach: T33 at 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
How he qualified: Sectional Qualifying
Fast fact: Hailing from Inverell in north-west New South Wales, Drewitt was fortunate to escape serious injury when involved in a serious car crash in 2012.
