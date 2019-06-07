Super Senior golfers just keep on swinging



IT’S a group for older golfers that has been at it for some 17 years but the enthusiasm at the NSW Super Senior Golf Association (NSWSSGA) shows no sign of waning.

The association was set up in 2002 on the NSW central coast to provide match play competition for male golfers over 65 and has been ballooning and spreading the word ever since.

The NSWSSGA originated the previous year when Barry Ewert, a former world left-handed championship winner, returned home talking about a very successful U.S. senior golfing society and suggesting something similar be tried locally.

There were just six clubs involved in the very first Super Senior Pennant in 2002 – Toukley, Wyong, Morisset, Tuggerah Lakes, Terrigal and Gosford.

In 2019 that number is expected to be around 60 NSW clubs, with the competition now expanded to include nine divisions and take in teams from the Lower Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Illawarra and Sydney regions.

The pennant this year will begin on August 5 and is due to conclude in October.

Each club entering selects a team of eight players to play singles match play off scratch.

At the end of the divisional rounds, the two best teams from each division play off in a seeded knockout finals series. The team that emerges unbeaten through the final series is crowned NSWSSGA Champion.

This year also saw the running of the 9th Super Senior Championship individual strokeplay event at the association’s spiritual home at Toukley Golf Club.

On Monday May 27 a record field of 116 players teed off in a 9am shotgun start.

The event attracted a large contingent of Sydney players as well as golfers from Bowral, Bathurst, Camden, Nelson Bay, Harrington Waters, and Forster Tuncurry.

Over $2 000 of prizes were on offer in five age divisions: 65-69, 70-74, 75-80, over 80 and 90 plus.

There were scratch winners and runners up in each Division as well as Nett 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Championship winner with the best scratch score on the day was Paul Connell from Forster Tuncurry who was presented with the Jim Earl Plate plus his own individual plate and a cheque for $300. Paul fired a great round of 78 off a 3 handicap.

Winner of the Best Nett Overall score on the day was Toukley member Rod Vesperman with a Nett 70.

NSWSSGC Captain Martin Gallagher said the association continued to go from strength to strength and invited all those interested to consider entering the 2019 Super Senior Pennant, or the Super Senior Championship, which is held annually on the last Monday in May at Toukley.

Gallagher particularly wanted to thank major sponsors Golf NSW and Icon Caner Centre.

Photo at top: (L to R) NSWSSGC Captain Martin Gallagher with 2019 Super Senior Championship winner Paul Connell

For more information visit the NSW Super Senior Golf Association website