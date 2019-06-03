Scott 2nd at Memorial, Minjee T12 at US Women’s Open: Aussies on Tour Roundup

By Mark Hayes, Golf Australia

There was a Lee lifting the silverware at the US Women’s Open in South Carolina. but unfortunately for Aussie golf fans, it wasn’t our Minjee.

The West Australian battled hard all week in Charleston and ground out an impressive T12 result, making it five consecutive top 25 finishes in majors.

But #AussieOfTheWeek honours go to Queensland legend Adam Scott for his brilliant display in Ohio, the 2013 Masters champ finishing runner-up at Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament.

Scott came within a whisker of lifting the trophy, but fell two shots short of red-hot American Patrick Cantlay who fired a closing 64.

US PGA TOUR

Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club, Ohio

Won by Patrick Cantlay at -19 by two shots



Australians:

2 – Adam Scott, -17, 71-66-66-68

5 – Marc Leishman, -12, 67-71-69-69

T22 – Aaron Baddeley, -5, 72-70-68-73

T41 – Matt Jones, -1, 75-67-69-76

MC – Jason Day, +5, 75-74

MC – Cam Smith, +7, 77-74



LPGA TOUR

US Women’s Open

Country Club of Charleston, South Carolina

Won by Jeongeun Lee6 at -6 by two shots



Australians:

T12 – Minjee Lee, -1, 71-69-70-73

T34 – Hannah Green, +4, 76-68-77-67

T34 – Katherine Kirk, 73-72-70-73

MC – Su Oh, +5, 75-72

MC – Sarah Kemp, +6, 76-72

MC – Karrie Webb, +8, 77-73

MC – Gabi Ruffels, +10, 75-77



EUROPEAN TOUR

Belgian Knockout (medal match play)

Rinkven International, Antwerp

Won by Guido Migliozzi in final over Darius Van Driel by four shots



Australians:

T29 – Wade Ormsby, -2, 70-70, Rd of 32

T42 – Jake McLeod, -4, 69-69, Rd of 64

T65 – Adam Bland, -1, 69-72

MC – Deyen Lawson, +1, 69-74

MC – Dimi Papadatos, +1, 73-70

MC – Brett Rumford, +1, 71-72

MC – Marcus Fraser, +3, 75-70

RET – Nick Cullen, 70



SYMETRA TOUR

Valley Forge International

Raven’s Claw Golf Club, Pennsylvania

Won by Min Lee at -15 in a playoff over Esther Lee



Australians:

T19 – Steph Na, -5, 68-67-73

T41 – Robyn Choi, -2, 76-66-69

T61 – Soo Jin Lee, +2, 68-73-74

MC – Whitney Hillier, +3, 71-74

MC – Nadine White, +4, 74-72



JAPANESE TOUR

Mizuno Open

The Royal Golf Club, Japan

Won by Yuta Ikeda at -7 by one shot



Australians:

T14 – Dylan Perry, +1, 67-73-73-76

T14 – Won Joon Lee, +1, 70-70-72-77

T22 – Brad Kennedy, +3, 74-70-75-72

T24 – Anthony Quayle, +4, 71-72-75-74

MC – Brendan Jones, +4, 73-75

MC – David Bransdon, +4, 75-73

MC – Zach Murray, +6, 72-78

MC – Andrew Evans, +7, 74-77

MC – Matt Griffin, +12, 75-81



WEB.COM TOUR

Rex Hospital Open

The CC at Wakefield Plantation, North Carolina

Won by Sebastian Cappelen at -21 by three shots



Australians:

T4 – Rhein Gibson, -17, 65-71-65-66

T17 – Cameron Percy, -11, 69-69-68-67

T60 – Jamie Arnold, -3, 69-69–71-72

T63 – Brett Drewitt, -2, 65-69-75-73

MC – Brett Coletta, +2, 72-72



CHAMPIONS TOUR

Principal Charity Classic

Wakonda Club, Iowa

Won by Kevin Sutherland at -17 in a playoff over Scott Parel



Australians:

T21 – Stephen Leaney, -7, 70-69-70

T33 – David McKenzie, -5, 69-71-71



PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA

Bupa Match Play

Playa Paraiso GC, Mexico

Won by Patrick Flavin 1-up in the final over Rodrigo Lee



Australians:

Rd of 8 – Harrison Endycott, Won 4&3, Won 1Up, Won 1Up, Lost 19th Hole

Rd of 64 – Ryan Ruffels, Lost 5&4



MACKENZIE TOUR (Canada)

Bayview Place DCBank Open

Uplands GC, Victoria

Won by Paul Barjon at -19 by one shot



Australians:

MC – Ruben Sondjaja, +7, 73-74