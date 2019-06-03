Scott 2nd at Memorial, Minjee T12 at US Women’s Open: Aussies on Tour Roundup

By Mark Hayes, Golf Australia
There was a Lee lifting the silverware at the US Women’s Open in South Carolina. but unfortunately for Aussie golf fans, it wasn’t our Minjee.
The West Australian battled hard all week in Charleston and ground out an impressive T12 result, making it five consecutive top 25 finishes in majors.
But #AussieOfTheWeek honours go to Queensland legend Adam Scott for his brilliant display in Ohio, the 2013 Masters champ finishing runner-up at Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament.
Scott came within a whisker of lifting the trophy, but fell two shots short of red-hot American Patrick Cantlay who fired a closing 64.
US PGA TOUR
Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club, Ohio
Won by Patrick Cantlay at -19 by two shots
Australians:
2 – Adam Scott, -17, 71-66-66-68
5 – Marc Leishman, -12, 67-71-69-69
T22 – Aaron Baddeley, -5, 72-70-68-73
T41 – Matt Jones, -1, 75-67-69-76
MC – Jason Day, +5, 75-74
MC – Cam Smith, +7, 77-74
LPGA TOUR
US Women’s Open
Country Club of Charleston, South Carolina
Won by Jeongeun Lee6 at -6 by two shots
Australians:
T12 – Minjee Lee, -1, 71-69-70-73
T34 – Hannah Green, +4, 76-68-77-67
T34 – Katherine Kirk, 73-72-70-73
MC – Su Oh, +5, 75-72
MC – Sarah Kemp, +6, 76-72
MC – Karrie Webb, +8, 77-73
MC – Gabi Ruffels, +10, 75-77
EUROPEAN TOUR
Belgian Knockout (medal match play)
Rinkven International, Antwerp
Won by Guido Migliozzi in final over Darius Van Driel by four shots
Australians:
T29 – Wade Ormsby, -2, 70-70, Rd of 32
T42 – Jake McLeod, -4, 69-69, Rd of 64
T65 – Adam Bland, -1, 69-72
MC – Deyen Lawson, +1, 69-74
MC – Dimi Papadatos, +1, 73-70
MC – Brett Rumford, +1, 71-72
MC – Marcus Fraser, +3, 75-70
RET – Nick Cullen, 70
SYMETRA TOUR
Valley Forge International
Raven’s Claw Golf Club, Pennsylvania
Won by Min Lee at -15 in a playoff over Esther Lee
Australians:
T19 – Steph Na, -5, 68-67-73
T41 – Robyn Choi, -2, 76-66-69
T61 – Soo Jin Lee, +2, 68-73-74
MC – Whitney Hillier, +3, 71-74
MC – Nadine White, +4, 74-72
JAPANESE TOUR
Mizuno Open
The Royal Golf Club, Japan
Won by Yuta Ikeda at -7 by one shot
Australians:
T14 – Dylan Perry, +1, 67-73-73-76
T14 – Won Joon Lee, +1, 70-70-72-77
T22 – Brad Kennedy, +3, 74-70-75-72
T24 – Anthony Quayle, +4, 71-72-75-74
MC – Brendan Jones, +4, 73-75
MC – David Bransdon, +4, 75-73
MC – Zach Murray, +6, 72-78
MC – Andrew Evans, +7, 74-77
MC – Matt Griffin, +12, 75-81
WEB.COM TOUR
Rex Hospital Open
The CC at Wakefield Plantation, North Carolina
Won by Sebastian Cappelen at -21 by three shots
Australians:
T4 – Rhein Gibson, -17, 65-71-65-66
T17 – Cameron Percy, -11, 69-69-68-67
T60 – Jamie Arnold, -3, 69-69–71-72
T63 – Brett Drewitt, -2, 65-69-75-73
MC – Brett Coletta, +2, 72-72
CHAMPIONS TOUR
Principal Charity Classic
Wakonda Club, Iowa
Won by Kevin Sutherland at -17 in a playoff over Scott Parel
Australians:
T21 – Stephen Leaney, -7, 70-69-70
T33 – David McKenzie, -5, 69-71-71
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA
Bupa Match Play
Playa Paraiso GC, Mexico
Won by Patrick Flavin 1-up in the final over Rodrigo Lee
Australians:
Rd of 8 – Harrison Endycott, Won 4&3, Won 1Up, Won 1Up, Lost 19th Hole
Rd of 64 – Ryan Ruffels, Lost 5&4
MACKENZIE TOUR (Canada)
Bayview Place DCBank Open
Uplands GC, Victoria
Won by Paul Barjon at -19 by one shot
Australians:
MC – Ruben Sondjaja, +7, 73-74