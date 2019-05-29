Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club: a new jewel on Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt

AS if Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt didn’t already boast one of the world’s greatest concentrations of golf course riches, there’s a new course on the block – the Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club (PK).

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews officially opened the new jewel in the Sandbelt crown this week. Official proceedings were followed by an exhibition match between Tour Professionals Geoff Ogilvy, and Marcus Fraser, and PK club champions.

The new PK layout has been six years in the making and is being touted as the most significant Sandbelt course redevelopment in Australia. The development is the result of an industry-leading merger between Kingswood Golf Club and Peninsula Country Golf Club that will stand as a role model for other golf clubs.

The 144-hectare site, located in Frankston in Melbourne’s south east, comprises a new clubhouse designed by Demaine Partnership and two 18-hole golf courses redesigned by renowned Australian golf architecture firm Ogilvy Clayton Cocking Mead.

The striking facility includes the clubhouse and restaurant, a 25-metre heated swimming pool, gymnasium, tennis court, bowling green, and luxury in-house and remote guest accommodation.

“Peninsula Kingswood is a gift to the game of golf – a great test that sits comfortably alongside Melbourne’s other Sandbelt gems like Royal Melbourne and Kingston Heath,” Premier Andrews said.

“This development is great for Frankston, for jobs and for everyone who loves golf. All involved should be very proud.”

PK president Rob Dowling said the club set a new standard in Australian golf.

“Today is the culmination of the vision of the directors of two prestigious golf clubs who had the courage to merge, to sell one beloved club and to invest in the future when other clubs were failing,” Dowling said.

“Peninsula Kingswood sets a new standard. Our courses have been designed to stand alongside the great heathland courses of the world, whilst ensuring playability for golfers of all abilities.

“While we are enriched by the history of both founding clubs, we are forward looking in our attitude to what this golf club can be. We have embraced equal opportunity in golf, we are attracting new members, we have developed a junior pathway program and we encourage partners, families and children to utilise the facilities through our family extension program; we do things differently.”

OCCM’s Mike Cocking said the aim of the course redevelopment was to realise the potential of the site by creating a true Sandbelt experience, both in design and construction.

“It is fair to say that we haven’t before seen a renovation of this scale around the Melbourne Sandbelt. Every green, bunker and tee has been redesigned or rebuilt, fairways re-shaped and re-grassed, creeks and water bodies added, a state-of-the-art irrigation system (built), cart paths, drainage and vegetation works,” Cocking said.

“What PK has achieved in the past four years is basically what every other Sandbelt course has spent the last 20 or 30 years accomplishing.”

Peninsula Kingswood is a private club with approximately 2000 members.