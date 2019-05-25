Vale: Australian Golf Great Alan Murray

By
Brian O'Hare
-

Former French Open Golf and Australian PGA Championship winner Alan Murray has passed away in Perth after a long battle with cancer.

Alan, originally from Sydney, joined the Australian PGA in 1958 and went on to forge an illustrious playing career in professional golf with over 78 PGA tournament victories around the world, including the 1962 French Open, 1961 Australian PGA Championship and 3 Rolex Masters in Singapore.

Alan later moved on to become a world renowned golf coach and relocated to Singapore in 1972, where he became the Head Professional at the prestigious Singapore Island Country Club and in 1973.

He was the Co- Founder, Former President and Life Member of the Singapore Professional Golfers Association.

In later years Alan founded the Champions Golf Academy which is based in Singapore.

Alan was also honoured with Life Membership of the PGA of Australia in 2005.

Previously recorded testimonial video on Murray’s retirement from Graham Marsh

Original report provided by Champions Golf Singapore

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

