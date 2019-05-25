Vale: Australian Golf Great Alan Murray

Former French Open Golf and Australian PGA Championship winner Alan Murray has passed away in Perth after a long battle with cancer.

Alan, originally from Sydney, joined the Australian PGA in 1958 and went on to forge an illustrious playing career in professional golf with over 78 PGA tournament victories around the world, including the 1962 French Open, 1961 Australian PGA Championship and 3 Rolex Masters in Singapore.

Alan later moved on to become a world renowned golf coach and relocated to Singapore in 1972, where he became the Head Professional at the prestigious Singapore Island Country Club and in 1973.

He was the Co- Founder, Former President and Life Member of the Singapore Professional Golfers Association.

In later years Alan founded the Champions Golf Academy which is based in Singapore.

Alan was also honoured with Life Membership of the PGA of Australia in 2005.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Murray_(golfer)

Previously recorded testimonial video on Murray’s retirement from Graham Marsh

Original report provided by Champions Golf Singapore