US PGA Championship 2019: Australian TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

By
Brian O'Hare
-

THE 101st US PGA Championship tees off this week in its new May time-slot at the imposing Bethpage Black course on Long Island, New York.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka leads a top flight field that includes eight hopeful Aussie golfers.

According to the musings of the bookies, Koepka is again most likely to lift the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday, while 2015 winner Day is seen as Australia’s best hope.

The other Aussies teeing off are Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Craig Hocknull, Lucas Herbert, Brendan Jones and Stuart Deane.

Unfortunately free to air viewers get no joy for this event,he second major of the year, while there will be extensive live television coverage and streaming services from Fox Sports, Kayo and GolfTV

TV Times – Live Coverage on FoxSports 3, Kayo Sports and GolfTV (AEST)

Friday: 3:00am – 9:00am
Saturday: 3:00am – 9:30am
Sunday: 4:00am – 9:00am
Monday: 4:00am – 9:00am

2019 US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE LEADERBOARD

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

