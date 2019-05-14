US PGA Championship 2019: Australian TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

THE 101st US PGA Championship tees off this week in its new May time-slot at the imposing Bethpage Black course on Long Island, New York.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka leads a top flight field that includes eight hopeful Aussie golfers.

According to the musings of the bookies, Koepka is again most likely to lift the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday, while 2015 winner Day is seen as Australia’s best hope.

The other Aussies teeing off are Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Craig Hocknull, Lucas Herbert, Brendan Jones and Stuart Deane.

Unfortunately free to air viewers get no joy for this event,he second major of the year, while there will be extensive live television coverage and streaming services from Fox Sports, Kayo and GolfTV

TV Times – Live Coverage on FoxSports 3, Kayo Sports and GolfTV (AEST)

Friday: 3:00am – 9:00am

Saturday: 3:00am – 9:30am

Sunday: 4:00am – 9:00am

Monday: 4:00am – 9:00am