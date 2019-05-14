Dunheved romps home in Western Sydney veterans inter club

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell

The May round of the 2019 Western Sydney Region Veterans Golfers Association (WSRVGA) started in ideal Autumn weather at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club, with bright sunshine bathing the 144-person field (123 men, 21 women) for the 8am shotgun start.

Mother Nature however had a surprise in waiting, with +60km/h winds soon buffeting the course throughout the morning and proving the undoing of a large number of players.

The strong winds made shot-making and club selection paramount and not surprisingly, two A Grade players finished at the top of the Men’s field, with Graham Anderson (Wallacia GC) and Gerald Smith (Springwood GC) both finishing with 40 points, with Anderson taking the honours on a countback.

Dunheved GC would take out the prestigious Team award on the day with a total of 151 points, with the team of Robert Delaney (39 points), Peter Green (38), Keith Harden (37) and Peter Whiddon (37) making the best of the conditions.

Stonecutters Ridge GC finished second on 148 points, ahead of Wallacia GC 143, Penrith GC 141, Richmond GC 135, Leonay GC 134 Springwood CC 134 and Glenmore Heritage Valley GC on 128.

Full results: A Grade Men: Winner – Graham Anderson (Wallacia) 40 c/b; Runner-up Gerald Smith (Springwood) 40; B Grade Men: Winner – Peter McBride (Stonecutters) 39 c/b; Runner-up Peter Green (Dunheved) 39; C Grade Men: Winner – Allan Renshall (Stonecutters) 37; Runner-up Stephen Cromer (Leonay) 36

A Grade Women: Winner – Mabel (Mei) McCormick (Leonay) 32 c/b; Runner-up Sue Evers (Springwood) 32; B Grade Women: Winner – Judy Loader (Stonecutters) 35; Runner-up Denise Chant (Wallacia) 34.

2BBB Men: Winners – Peter Green & Peter Whiddon (Dunheved) 47 pts; Runners-Up Barry Polinsky & Vincent Lyons (Springwood) 45.

2BBB Medley: Winners – Ross Chant & Denise Chant (Wallacia) 43 points; Runners-Up Steven Loader & Judy Loader 43 (Stonecutters).