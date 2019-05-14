Veteran golf secures Regis Aged Care as major partner

On the back of sponsoring the Australian Veteran Golfers National Championships in 2018, Regis Aged Care have agreed to sponsor three major events on the annual veteran golf calendar. Regis will again sponsor the Veteran Golf National Championships as well as two new tournaments which will be hosted at Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast in August and Port Stephens in April each year.

The 2018 Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championships were the largest on record, with upwards of 680 veteran golfers and partners attending the week-long tournament in Port Stephens on the New South Wales central coast.

The 2019 AVGU National Championships will be hosted in Launceston from 10 to 15 November this year. More than 400 veteran golfers have already registered to compete. The famed Barnbougle, with both the Dunes and Lost Farm courses ranked in the World’s Top 100 courses, is a popular pre tour option. There is also an organized 4 day tour to Hobart post the Championships.

The AVGU National Championships are hosted by a local organising committee in conjunction with Gold Coast based Go Golfing. With a 24 year history of hosting Australia’s biggest tournaments for club golfers, Go Golfing’s involvement has been welcomed by the veteran golf community.

By popular demand, Go Golfing has also launched Veteran Golf Travel, a specialist event and travel company for veteran golfers. Offering great value and lots of additional services to pamper veteran golfers, Veteran Golf Travel has launched two new annual tournaments for veteran golfers.

Right now veteran golfers (over 55 for men and over 50 for ladies) can qualify for FREE lifetime membership to Veteran Golf Travel and receive a $50 discount when playing in their organized weeks of golf.

Fostering fun, friendships and competition, the first of these events will be hosted from 25 to 30 August at Sanctuary Cove on Queensland’s Gold Coast. This 4 round tournament, with a rest day after the first 2 rounds will be played on The Palms and the very private The Pines courses at Sanctuary Cove.

The second tournament will return to Port Stephens, which was a much-loved destination for the 2018 Veteran Championships. The event will run from 26 to 30 April 2020 and will be hosted at Pacific Dunes, Horizons and Nelson Bay golf clubs.

Regis Aged Care are is one of the largest provider of aged care services in Australia. Helping Australians with their aged care journey for more than 20 years, Regis offers residential aged care, home care services, day therapy and respite services. Regis has a number of retirement villages located in Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia.

Veteran Golf Travel’s Peter McCarthy said that veteran golfers were surprised by the quality of care, services and experiences offered at Regis Aged Care facilities on arranged visits during the National Championships in Port Stephens. “Seeing what activities and outings were arranged for residents along with the individualised care programs was a great comfort to many of the veteran golfers who took the optional tour of a local Regis facility.”

“At the time of one of the arranged Regis visit, for residents with dementia they were tracing back the houses they had lived in with the assistance of google maps. This was bringing immense joy and great memories for the residents.”

Educating veteran golfers that there is quality support and care available in their twilight years and for that of loved ones is central to Regis’ Aged Care’s engagement with the veteran golf community.

For more information on Veteran Golf Travel and the upcoming tournaments at Sanctuary Cove and Port Stephens visit www.VeteranGolfTravel.com.au

For more information on Regis visit www.regis.com.au

Photo at top: Some of the Regis gang at the 2018 Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championships at Port Stephens