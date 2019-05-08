Les Knox recognised for outstanding service to local golf

Les Knox is a well known figure in NSW senior golfing circles, particularly in his role as long time tournament director of the NSW Strokeplay Championship and as Vice President of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association.

But of course Les has also been very active at a local level and has just been recognised for his outstanding service at Leonay Golf Club with the Ray Dukes Medal.

Story and Photo by Noel Rowsell

Ray Dukes is acknowledged as the finest golfer to ever grace the fairways at Leonay Golf Club and is an instrumental and pivotal figure in the Club’s rich history.

In addition to his golfing prowess, Ray also served admirably in many roles, including Secretary Manager and Head Greenkeeper.

The ‘Ray Dukes Medal’ was conceived in 2017 and is presented to a Club member in recognition of ‘Outstanding Service’.

Long-term Golf President Kevin Small was the first recipient in 2017, followed by Sports Club Director Pam Karbe in 2018.

This year’s Ray Dukes Medal recipient Les Knox has spent much of his adult life in service to the Club on a voluntary basis.

Les moved to Leonay with wife Judith in 1974 and quickly became involved in the Golf Club, being elected as Vice-Captain in 1977, Captain in 1978 then President in 1979.

Les worked the full gambit of positions in the Golf Club, including President (13 years), Captain (3 years) and various other years as either Vice-Captain, Vice-President or General Committee, along with service on the Board of the Emu Sports Club.

Whilst on the Golf Committee, Les has been tireless in his endeavours on behalf of the Club, with his many roles including Club Delegate to GolfNSW; Junior Development Officer, Match Committee member; Delegate to the NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA); managed multiple Pennant teams including Major, Seniors, B&C Grades, Juniors and Mixed.

Les was subsequently awarded Life Membership of the Golf Club and, in 2015, received an Administration Award from Penrith Valley Sports Foundation.

His current roles include Vice-President of Leonay GC, Club Delegate to GolfNSW; President of the Western Sydney Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA); Vice-President of the NSWVGA; Tournament Director of the NSWVGA Stroke-Play Championships and member of the Organising Committee for the Sports Club / Golf Club 50th Anniversary celebrations.