Minjee Lee jumps to world No.2 after 5th LPGA title

Australia’s Minjee Lee has jumped to second place in the world standings after her fifth win on the LPGA Tour.

The 22 year old Perth golfer was sitting at number four in the rankings and has usurped America’s Nelly Korda in the second spot and is hard on the heels of world number one Jin Young Ko of Korea.

Lee shot four rounds in the 60’s at the LA Open at Wilshire Country Club and led all the way through the final round to post a tournament total 14-under for her four stroke victory.

The 2018 Greg Norman medalist has four previous wins on the LPGA – the 2015 Kingsmill Championship, the 2016 Loe Championship, the 2016 Blue Bay Championship and the 2018 LPGA Volvik Championship. She has also won two ISPS Handa Vic Opens, including as an amateur in 2014.

Lee has had a number of runner up finishes in the past year but is obviously feeling on top of her game as she battles for the world number one spot – and no doubt some wider recognition in Australia outside of golfing circles.

“I had a couple of birdie opportunities coming in so I didn’t get rattled or anything,’’ she said after her win. “The first half of the year I’ve had, I’ve been hitting it solid and playing solid. I felt like it was close and I feel pretty good with this one.’’

Lee acknowledged the role played by Karrie Webb in her life and her career, having been a Webb Scholarship player in the past. “She (Webb) was pretty much my first role model, coming from Australia,’’ she said. “I mean, she’s one of the best. It’s really special for her, being around in my life. I got the pleasure to play on tour with her at the same time and that’s pretty special for me.’’