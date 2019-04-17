Adam Scott home for 2019 #AusPGA

ADAM SCOTT displayed superb ball striking skills at the US Masters last week but probably wasn’t all that impressed with his own putting display.

The 38 year old 2013 Masters champion was well in contention with opening rounds of 69-68 seeing him share the halfway lead with fellow countryman Jason Day and others but fell away with closing rounds of 72-73.

Still, his 6-under T18 finish was his seventh top 20 finish at the Masters – and no doubt he’ll continue to work on that sometimes troubling flat stick.

All the wild celebratory scenes around Tiger Woods fifth Masters win would also have reminded many of Scott’s 2013 effort and his subsequent grand return that year to the Australian summer of golf.

Scott will at least be reliving that part if his history in 2019 with confirmation he’ll be teeing it up at the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast in December.

Scott can of course be expected to be part of the Ernie Els Presidents Cup team at Royal Melbourne the week before the PGA but it is good news that he’ll be playing in his “home” event.

“I am really looking forward to playing in the Australian PGA Championship and ending my year at such a fun tournament,” Scott said as part of the official announcement.

“I love coming home and playing in front of Aussie crowds and they don’t get much better than at the Australian PGA Championship. The fans really embrace all of the players and help us celebrate the end of the season.”

“To be able to win another Joe Kirkwood Cup would be the perfect end to 2019,” added Scott who won the 2013 Australian PGA Championship.

Scott has made a promising start to his 2019 season with three top-10 results on the PGA TOUR prior to the Masters, including a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, in just eight starts this year.

“At the end of last season I had to make a tough decision to skip the Australian summer of golf in order to give myself the best opportunity to prepare for 2019,” said Scott.

“I feel like the preparations are showing and I am happy with my start to the season.

“It’s been good to be in contention and I feel like there are some positives to build upon for the rest of the year, so as part of that I have made the early decision to include the Australian PGA Championship in my 2019 schedule.”

Scott has played the Australian PGA Championship – now co sponsored by the PGA Tour of Australasia and the European Tour – 13 times in his career recording seven top-10 results including his 2013 victory and 2014 runner-up finish in an epic seven-hole playoff.

“Adam Scott is one of Australia’s most loved athletes and we are delighted to have him playing the Australian PGA Championship in 2019,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia which owns the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“With his father Phil being a PGA Professional, I know the Australian PGA Championship has always had special meaning for Adam which is reflected in his outstanding results at the tournament.

“Adam’s support of Australian golf has always been phenomenal, not just from coming home to play but being generous with his time with fans and his support of junior golf.”

Scott has been one of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia’s strongest supporters having played on home soil every year from 2000 to 2007 and again from 2009 to 2017.

“We would love to see Adam raise the Joe Kirkwood Cup again in 2019. In fact, the last time Adam missed an Aussie summer of golf, he came out the next year to win the 2009 Australian Open. I feel like that is a good omen for this year.”

The Australian PGA Championship will be played at RACV Royal Pines Resort from 19 – 22 Dec with general admission to the event to be $25* with children, 16 and under, granted free admission when attending with a paying adult.

More details and hospitality options at pgachampionship.com.au.