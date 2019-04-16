Australian senior amateur golfing wrap: April 2019

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country.

NATIONAL

John Owen wins the NSW Senior Amateur Championship at Murray Downs golf club.

John Owen (Barwon Heads) beat a star-studded field at a beautifully manicured Murray Downs course to claim his first major senior title. On day 1, players were challenged by a windy, long course with Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) and John Davey (Tea Tree Gully) prevailing in the wind with fine rounds of 74. One shot behind on 75 was Chris Gordon (NSW) and Ian Ashbury (Shoalhaven Heads).

Day 2 saw calmer conditions with tees were a little forward, resulting in improved scoring from day 1. Mark Pearson (Mona Vale) sizzled around the Murray Downs layout after a slow start. Mark was 4 over the card after 4 holes and then started a run of 6 under from holes 7 to 12. This included an eagle 3 on the par 5 12th hole. Mark finished strongly off the round with pars and one more birdie to record a magnificent three under par 69. John Owen showed what was to come by firing a great round of 71 to move up the leaderboard along with Michael Barltrop (Royal Auckland and Grange) who fired an even par round of 72.

So going into day 3, Mark Pearson would take a 1 shot lead on 145 from Gordon Claney on 146. John Owen was on 147 with John Davey on 148.

The final day would see the last group of Pearson, Claney and Owen fight out for the championship win. After 9 holes, Owen had made up his two-shot deficit on Pearson and the pair were one shot ahead of Claney. Showing no signs of pressure, Owen completed the final 9 holes in 1 under par to claim the title. Kiwi international continued his move up the leaderboard with another par round which gave him fourth place.

In the nett event, John Owen finished on top with 215 with Mark Pearson and David Robb (Corowa) equal second on 217. Malcolm Murray (Muirfield) was fourth on 220 with Robert Veit (Riversdale) and Kevin Skehan rounding out the top 5 both on 221.

Final results

218 John Owen (76-71-12)

220 Gordon Claney (74-72-74) and Mark Pearson (76-69-75)

222 Michael Baltrop (78-72-72)

226 Geoffrey Charnley (78-75-73), David Robb (76-75-75), Steve Puskaric (76-73-77) and John Davey (74-74-78)

228 Ian Mc Cleary (76-77-75)

229 Stephen Valentine (81-74-74) and Ian Frost (79-76-74)

NSW player Ken Brewer wins the WA Senior Amateur Championship at Hartfield

On day one, players needed to battle strong winds which made scoring difficult with Evan Sewell (Manjimup) and David Berndardsen Jnr (WAGC) setting the pace with rounds of 75. One shot behind was past champion Trevor Hughes (Hartfield) on 76 along with Col Hallam (Redcliffe) and Michael Dunsmore (Hartfield). John Wallace (Lake Karrinyup) and Mark Gardiner (Royal Perth) were next on 77 with Barry Squires (Mandurah) and John Ryan (Mt. Lawley) posting 78’s.

On day two, the wind was still around and it didn’t take too long for the cream to come to the top of the leaderboard with many of the elite players posting rounds that moved them into a handy spot going into the final round. Michael Dunsmore (Hartfield) added a 1 over par round to his first round 76 to take a 4 shot lead going into round 3. Sitting 4 back in outright second was NSW and Australian representative, Ken Brewer (Lynwood) with rounds of 80 and 73 which included a double bogey seven, (a four putt!) on the 9th hole.

Two shots behind Brewer was Martin Minogue (Lakelands) on 155 (79-76) who is with a quartet of players on 156 which include Colin Hoole (Hartfield), Paul Chappell (Hartfield), John Wallace (Lake Karrinyup) and first round leader David Bernhardsen Jnr (WAGC).

Day three proved to be a real nail biter with Hartfield member, Michael Dunsmore starting the third and final round with a 4-stroke lead but unfortunately faded late in the day which opened the door for Brewer.

It came down to the final hole in which there was a two-shot swing with Brewer showing nerves of steel to drain a birdie putt and Dunsmore making a bogey six and thus Brewer would claim the title. For Brewer who has been NSW top SOOM player for the last three years, this was his first major title.

Ken’s second place finish in the 2018 Australian Senior Championship showed everyone that a major title was not far away.

Speaking after his victory, Brewer said, “Yesterday I played really well – I did a few dumb things every now and again. Today, I knew I was one behind coming into the 18th. Michael went left into the trees and I managed to play a very solid shot about a metre from the pin. I think my last putt was the best I have had in three days!”

Another success story coming out from the WA Seniors was a new senior player from Manjimup Country Club, Evan Sewell. He was co-leader on day one and bounced back from a disappointing second round to finish in a tie for second place with Hartfield local, Michael Dunsmore.

Sewell won the ensuing playoff to finish as the top Western Australian in the field. Having only recently turned 55 it is likely that Sewell will be challenging for the title for many years to come.

Final results

229 Ken Brewer (80-73-76)

230 Evan Sewell (75-82-73)

230 Michael Dunsmore (76-73-81)

231 Martin Minogue (79-76-76)

234 Trevor Hughes (76-82-76)

234 Paul Chappell (81-75-78)

235 Johan Schmidt (83-75-77)

ADFGC v GA AUSOOM

The 2019 playing of the Australian Defence Force Team versus the Golf Australia Team has been won by the ADF 14.5 to 9.5. The event is played with tremendous goodwill and competitiveness with all players enjoying the camaraderie of the testing Ryder Cup Style matchplay event.

The ADF won the Day 1 morning Fourballs 6 nil with GA taking the afternoon Foursomes 5/1. With all to play for on Day 2 the ADF were too strong in the singles wining 7.5 to 4.5.

The National GC is the generous and long standing host of this event and this year the teams had the pleasure of playing The Old Course which is a magnificent test of golf and one of Australia’s finest courses. The combined Army, Airforce and Navy Team is selected on merit from their annual Australian Defence Championships held at Federal GC and this year in a first, the leading two women were also selected. The Australian Team has the leading Senior Male Player for each State plus the Australian Mid Amateur Men’s and Women’s Champions and the Australian Senior Women’s Order of Merit Winner.

Day 1 AM Fourball results in which the ADF won the morning fourballs 6 nil.

ADF GA Result R. Smylie/R. Macey C. Everett /D. Gleeson ADF 3/2 A. Selmes/J. Wells M. Lucas /S. Dunstone ADF 2 up G. Roddy/K. Cathcart D. Francis/T. Nobbs ADF 2/1 K. Johansen/C. Sarquis R. Berne/T. Harold ADF 1 up D. Whitehead/S. McLean M. Peeck (Capt.)/P. Hannah ADF 4/3 D. Baker/J. Lakotis K. Burke/L. Mullard ADF 2 up

Day 1 PM Foursome results in which the GA team stormed back with a 6/1 win

ADF GA Result R. Smylie/R. Macey D. Gleeson/D. Francis GA 1 up K. Johansen/C. Sarquis C. Everett/T. Nobbs GA 2/1 A. Selmes/J. Wells P. Hannah/S. Dunstone GA 1 up G. Roddy/K. Cathcart R. Berne/ M. Lucas GA 3/1 D. Whitehead/S. McLean M. Peeck (Capt)/ T. Harold ADF 5/4 D. Baker/J. Lakotis K. Burke/L. Mullard GA 6/5

Going into Day 2, the ADF team had a slight advantage 7 matches to 5 matches with 12 singles matches which would decide the series.

Day 2 Single matches results with the ADF team exhibiting their strength by wining the singles 7.5 to 4.5 and winning the series 14.5 to 9.5

ADF GA Result J. Wells D. Gleeson ADF 3/2 K. Cathcart D. Francis ADF 1 up R. Smylie C. Everett ADF 4/3 D. Whitehead T. Nobbs ADF 1 up G. Roddy S. Dunstone ADF 1 up C. Sarquis M. Peeck (Capt) Square R. Macey M. Lucas GA 1 up A. Selmes P. Hannah GA 1 up K. Johansen R. Berne ADF 5/4 S. McLean T. Harold GA 1 up D. Baker K. Burke ADF 1 up J. Lakotis L. Mullard GA 2 up

NEW SOUTH WALES

Frost and Barltrop win the NSW Senior Amateur Foursomes

Thirty six pairs lined up on a lovely Autumn day to test their skills around a beautifully manicured Murray Downs course in the alternate shot game, foursomes.

The pairing of Michael Barltrop (Royal Auckland) and Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) played par golf recording an even par score of 72. Frost and Barltrop had a slow start to their round, after posting a triple bogey 6 on the difficult par 3 fifth hole, and then recorded 5 birdies to post their winning score. Three shots behind in second place was Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) and Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) who carded 75 in the alternate shot foursome game.

In the nett event, local Murray Down’s members, Anthony Ford and Geoffrey Frame won with a fine score of 72.5 off a handicap of 12.5. In the over 65’s scratch event, it was a popular win to one of our legend senior players, Geoffrey Everett (The Lakes), who teamed up with John Boys (The Lakes) to win with 82.

Greville back in the winner’s circle in the Pennant Hills Senior

Richard Greville (Magenta Shores) shot an even par 69 to win the Pennant Hills Senior Open. Richard’s round was a little up & down as he had two double bogies however an eagle on the 11th help to eradicate the errors. Second place was shared by Ken Brewer (Lynwood) and local member Greg Parrett with 70. Fourth place went to Tim Wand on 71 with Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) rounding out the top 5 with 72.

Greg also won the nett event by 7 shots, with a net score of 61!! What a great round.

The other memorable shot of the day came from Russell Kellam who aced the 18th at Pennant Hills. Russell’s 5 iron never left the pin landing just short of the stick. At that point Russell was heard to say, “did you hear that – it hit the pin”. Yes Russell it did hit the pin and it stayed in the hole.

Stanford shows his class in the Royal Sydney Senior Invitational Medal

A record field of 84 senior golfers played a beautifully manicured Royal Sydney course with evergreen super senior Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) taking out the senior medal as well as the super seniors points with a great round of 73. Greg was over the moon and shocked by his victory but his recent good form came as no surprise to the rest of the field.

Second place was shared by Greg Harnwell (Kogarah), Greg Levy (The Lakes) and Ian Ashbury (Shoalhaven Heads) with 75. For Greg Harnwell, this was his first senior event having recently turned 55 and he will be a player to watch in future events.

In the nett event, it was a clear victory to Greg Levy (The Lakes) with a fine 68 from Robert Trotter (The Australian) on 70 and Greg Stanford on 71.

Osborn claims the NSW Veterans Championship title

John Osborn (Mudgee) had rounds of 73 at Glenmore and 75 at Stonecutters to finish with a 36-hole winning score of 148, just one shot ahead of the fast-finishing Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef ), with scores of 78 and 71. The event is normally held over three days but due to excessive rain on Day 1 at Richmond golf club, play was abandoned.

Day 2 at Glenmore saw a field of 138 golfers treated to brilliant Autumn sunshine, with the course in great shape despite days of preceding rain. John Osborn set the pace on Day 1, finishing two shots clear of the field with a round of 73, ahead of Richard Wood (Cumberland) 75, 2018 champion Ricky Allison (Camden Lakeside) 75, Glenn Rosewall (Pymble) and David McClelland (Wyong) both on 76.

Day 3 saw Matt Taylor return to the field and the big man showed his class, scorching around the testing Stonecutters course with the days best round of 70, while Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef GC) made a serious challenge for the overall title with a solid 71. Osborn dropped back from the pace of his Day 1 form to finish with a 75 but his total score of 148 would see him claim the Des Coady Memorial Shield and first place prize-money, just one shot ahead of Cranfield on 149.

Matt Kumjew (Hurstville) won the overall nett event with scores of 69-69 (138), two shots ahead of David Laing (Dubbo) on 68-72 (140). Equal third went to Chris Collins (Cabramatta) and Martin Painter (Forster-Tuncurry) on 141.

VICTORIA

Valentine and Langford victorious in the Alpine Seniors

James Lavender (Northern) and Judy Langford (Wodonga) have been crowned champions at the 2019 Alpine Senior Masters. With thunderstorms threatening around midday, players ventured out an hour early at 8am in the brisk conditions for the second and final round.

Tied with Kingston Heath’s Gordon Claney overnight, Lavender holed a magnificent lengthy putt on the last to tie Claney and claim the overall prize on a countback. The pair finished on 146 for the two rounds and both played exceptional golf. Equal third place went to Alan Bullas (Portsea) and Guy Krall (The National) on 150 with Ray Walker (Gardiners Run) rounding out the top five on 152.

In the men’s nett event, Gary House (Sanctuary Lakes) finished on 140, one shot ahead of William Black (Rutherglen) on 141.

In the women’s scratch stableford, Judy Langford (Wodonga) took out the women’s scratch stableford event with scores of 30 and 27. Langford finished six shots clear of Sue Lush (Gardiners Run).

The women’s stableford went to Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) with 68 points, finishing five shots ahead of Tina Cowie (Pakenham).

QUEENSLAND

Halam and Ryan take out the Redcliffe PresCare QSOOM

A record field of 141 players took to the Redcliffe course for an am shot gun start in the Redcliffe PresCare QSOOM.

The course was set up so it would be a good test but there still some excellent score on the day. The locals obviously had an advantage as they took out a large share of the prizes. A total of 12 men and 1 lady were able to beat their handicap on the day. They best were Ray Phelps (Redcliffe) 41 points, Col Hallam (Redcliffe), Dave Buckle (Redcliffe) and Josie Ryan (Headlands) on 40 points, Noel Godbold (Nudgee) on 39 points and David Fox on 38 points.

The best scratch scores for the men came from Col Hallam 73, Peter Dagan (Redcliffe) 74 and Peter Watson (Virginia) and Kevin Yeo (Redcliffe) on 75. The best scratch score for the ladies came from Josie Ryan who had a 1 over par 74.

Report by John Jayo

Dowling and Dean win the Royal Queensland PresCare QSOOM

Another record field for the Royal Queensland PresCare QSOOM with 100 players testing their skills around Royal Queensland.

The course was presented beautifully and as usual proved a real test for most players with only 5 men and and 1 lady able to play to or beat their handicap on the day. The best were Mark Hill (Wantima) 44 points, Kiwoo Park (Riverlakes) 39 points, Glen Hadfield (City), Toby Palham (Southport), Peter Ferris (Ocean Shores) and Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) who all had 36 points.

The best scratch scores for the men came from Brad Dowling (Southport) with a 74, Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah) scored a 75 while Peter Ferris and Peter Hannah (Pelican Waters) shot 76’s. Winner of the men’s nett event was Mark Hill with a great score of 44 points. Runner-up was Kiwoo Park with 39 points.

The best scratch scores for the ladies came from Shirley Dean with an 80, followed by Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) on 81 and Kathleen Griffith (Hervey Bay) with and 82. Winner of the ladies nett event was Susan Clapman with 33 points.

Report by John Jayo

Frost and Belonogoff win the Indooroopilly PresCare QSOOM

Another perfect Autumn day greeted all players on a course that immaculately presented. A total of 18 men and 2 ladies were able to play to or beat their handicap on the day. They best scores from the men came from Charlie Bevan (Beerwah) on 41 points, Howard Smith (Maryborough) and Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) on 40 points and Robert Watson (Virginia) on 39 points. The best scores from the ladies came from Laurence Bargibant (Arundel Hills) on 37 points and Glenda Kamen (Caloundra) on 36 points.

The best scratch scores for the men came from Ian Frost with a 71, Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) and Charlie Bevan with 73’s and Mario La Chiusa (Nudgee) and Robert Watson who shot 74’s.Winner of the men’s nett event was Charlie Bevan with 41 points from Howard Smith on 40 points

The best scratch scores for the ladies came from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) who had an 82 and Laurence Bargibant who had an 85.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Another win for Parker in the Mt. Osmond Seniors

Ken Parker (Kooyonga) continued his excellent form to win the Senior section of the Mt Osmond round of the SA Senior Order of Merit. Ken shot a two over 73 to win by a stroke, with a 8m birdie putt on the difficult 18th sealing the victory. The consistent Steve Ross (South Lakes) was the unlucky second placegetter with John Davey (Tea Tree Gully) another stroke back.

To cap off the day for Kooyonga, Alex Dixon, playing in his first Order of Merit event, took out the Super Seniors section, also by 1-stroke, with an 80, knocking off the usual suspects of Bill Winslow (Grange) and Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully).

In the nett, it was a win went to Rodger Pridmore with 70. Rodger, made the long trip up from Naracoorte with Trevor Smith for the SA senior event and was most pleased to be able to turn good club form into a result away from home. Steve Zadow (Mt Osmond) and Paul Quintel (Grange) chased him home.

In the Super Senior nett event, Alan Bartram (Mt Osmond) won with 68 from Frank Pavia (Highercombe) on 69 and another local in Andrew Nairn on 70.

Super Senior Harrison wins at Thaxted Park

A small but quality field of 41 turned out on a warm, sunny day. No player threatened par but four turned in the best score of 77, these were Bruce Lindner, Greg Harrison, Peter Trezise and Eric Lane.

This won Bruce the Senior Gross from John Zantvoort (78), and Steve Ross, continuing to score Order of Merit points, with 79.

Event organiser Harrison took out the Super Seniors gross on a countback and presented himself with the Thaxted Senior Cup for the best gross score of the day !

Nett Senior went to Paul Quintel (69) and local Roger Pearce, with a superb 66, took out the Super Seniors Nett from the very consistent Malcolm Sangster (70).

WEST AUSTRALIA

McPherson back in the winners circle at West Australia Golf Club

It was great to welcome the West Australia Golf Club to this year’s 2019 roster of events and our thanks go out to vice-captain Willie Jordaan for hosting the day and course superintendent Idris Evans for presenting the course in great shape.

A field of just under 60 starters was great for the WAGC’s first event and I would encourage all senior golfer to attend next year and enjoy the hospitality of the club and play one of Perth’s finest tracks.

In sometimes hot and windy conditions it was the ever reliable and very steady Ian McPherson(Joondalup) who won the inaugural event. McPherson was on song all day hitting 16 of 18 greens in regulation and the clutch birdie at the last saw him card a very solid 71 to win by one shot from John Ryan (Mt Lawley) with an excellent 72 and John Wallace (Karrinyup) was 3rd with a fine 73.

In the nett event, Sulficio Varella won A Grade with 69, Kenneth Kowl won B grade with 37 points and James Gooden won C grade with 37 points.

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

April 22 Bonnie Doon Seniors (NSW)

April 26 Box Hill Senior Amateur (VIC)

April 29 The Vines Senior (SA)

May 06 – 09 Cobram- Barooga Senior Amateur (VIC)

May 06 Cabramatta Seniors (NSW)

May 07 Hills PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

May 07 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

May 9-10 Duntryleague Senior Open (NSW)

May 13 Victor Harbour Seniors (SA)

May 13-15 Men’s NSW Senior Classic at The Lakes, The Australian, Avondale (NSW) *

May 21 Straithfield Seniors (NSW)

May 23 – 24 Hepburn Springs Senior Amateur (VIC)

May 24 Pelican Waters PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

May 28 Eastlakes Seniors (NSW)

May 30 – 02 Golf NT Classic (NT)*

June 06 – 07 Royal Perth Senior Amateur (WA) * Level 2 Weighting

June 17 – 20 CTHGC National Seniors Match Play (NSW) * Level 3 Weighting

June 06 SOOM Manly Seniors (NSW)

June 07 SOOM Oatlands Seniors (NSW)

June 09-10 SOOM Catalina Senior Open (NSW)

June 11 SOOM Mona Vale Seniors (NSW)

June 17 SOOM Pymble Seniors (NSW)

June 16 Heathcote Senior Amateur (VIC)

June 17-18 Shepparton Senior Amateur (VIC)

June 20 -21 Tocumwal Senior Amateur (VIC)

June 03 Pacific Harbour PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

June 14 Carbrook PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

June 24 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

June 03 West Lakes Seniors (SA)

June 07 Araluen Senior Open (WA)

*Part of the Golf Australia Order of Merit (GA OOM) previously known as the Australian Amateur Ranking System.