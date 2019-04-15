Tiger Back From Extinction With A Masters Roar Heard Around The World

TIGER WOODS may not be everybody’s cup of tea but for millions around the world his historic 2019 US Masters victory will be a huge inspiration in their golf and in their daily lives.

Millions more non golfers around the planet will get drawn into his remarkable comeback story and think … maybe there is something to this golf.

All those golfing and non-golfing millions should at least at some point sit back and for a moment bask in the sheer joy felt by Woods – and the chanting thousands around him on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club – when he sank his short bogey putt to secure his 5th Green Jacket and 15th Major victory.

There is no question now that the 43 year old is the greatest golfer of the modern era.

Sure, like all of us Woods is an imperfect human being, and one that for more than a decade has struggled with personal, career and injury issues. A series of back surgeries have particularly helped fuel an 11 year Major drought.

Two years ago at the Masters champions dinner the prognosis was Woods may never play golf again.

Now with his patient, determined and courageous display in the 85th edition of the Masters he has thrown up one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of sport.

2019 US Masters Final Results