2019 US Masters: Preview, Leaderboard, Tee Times

JUST four players carry the hopes of Aussie golf fans this week as the 83rd US Masters takes to the hallowed turf of Augusta National Golf Club.

Australia hasn’t had a winner since 2013 when Adam Scott became the first ever Aussie to don the Green Jacket, so by all calculations the championship title should be coming back to our shores really soon now.

Scott was sounding positive this week as he joined 2011 runner-up Jason Day, who is reportedly mostly over his most recent back issues, Marc Leishman, who boasts two top tens in six appearances (T4 in 2013 and 9th last year), and Cameron Smith, who finished the best of the Aussies last year at T5.

Many judges are pointing to Smith again as probably our best hope and the powers that be seem to agree, paying the 25 year old Queenslander a big compliment by pairing him with favourites Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler in the first two rounds.

McIlroy, who for the 5th year in a row is attempting to complete his career Grand Slam, is outright favourite following Players victory in March.

Following him in favouritism order are Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, John Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari and Paul Casey.

ROUND 1 FEATURED TEE TIMES (ALL TIMES AEST)

The Masters begins on the evening of April 11 with Australian TV coverage beginning Friday at 5am.

10:15 P.M. – Gary Player (Honorary Starter), Jack Nicklaus (Honorary Starter)

12:09 A.M. – Adam Scott (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Kyle Stanley

2:42 A.M. – Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Marc Leishman (Australia)

1:04 A.M. – Tiger Woods, Haotong Li (China), Jon Rahm (Spain)

1:15 A.M. – Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith (Australia)

3:38 A.M. – Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau. Jason Day (Australia)

3:49 A.M. – Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose (England), Justin Thomas

4:00 A.M. – Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (England), Brooks Koepka

ROUND 2 FEATURED TEE TIMES

12:42 A.M. – Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (Australia)

12:53 A.M. – Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose (England), Justin Thomas

1:04 A.M. – Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (England), Brooks Koepka

3:05 A.M. – Adam Scott (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Kyle Stanley

3:16 A.M. – Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, *Viktor Hovland (Norway)

3:27 A.M. – Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Marc Leishman (Australia)

3:38 A.M. – Tommy Fleetwood (England), Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

3:49 A.M. – Tiger Woods, Haotong Li (China), Jon Rahm (Spain)

4:00 A.M. – Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith (Australia)

FULL TEE TIMES

US MASTERS 2019 LIVE LEADERBOARD

FULL AUSTRALIAN FREE TO AIR TV TIMES, PAY TV AND STREAMING INFORMATION