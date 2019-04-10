US Masters 2019 Australian TV Times

THE 2019 US Masters will have extensive television coverage in Australia with free to air, pay TV, as well as streaming options.

Channel Nine is the dedicated free to air Masters broadcaster with Fox Sports again having blanket coverage for the week.

Online streaming options include new player Kayo Sports, and there is also 9Now and Foxtel GO.

The Channel coverage will be on GEM while Fox Sport will have 505 as its dedicated Masters channel for the week.

