US Masters 2019 Australian TV Times

By
Brian O'Hare
-

THE 2019 US Masters will have extensive television coverage in Australia with free to air, pay TV, as well as streaming options.

Channel Nine is the dedicated free to air Masters broadcaster with Fox Sports again having blanket coverage for the week.

Online streaming options include new player Kayo Sports, and there is also 9Now and Foxtel GO.

The Channel  coverage will be on GEM while Fox Sport will have 505 as its dedicated Masters channel for the week.

US Masters TV Free to Air, Foxtel and streaming times (AEST)

 

Thu 11 April 5:00 -7:00am

US Masters Golf Par 3 Competition

 

Fri 12 April 5:00 – 9:30am

US Masters Golf Day 1

 
Sat 13 April 5:00 – 9:30am

US Masters Golf Day 2

 
Sun 14 April 5:00 – 9:00am

US Masters Golf Day 3

 
Mon 15 April 4:00 – 9:00am

US Masters Golf Day 4

