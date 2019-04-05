2019 Vic PGA and Gippsland Super 6 dates announced

By PGA of Australia

Dates for the 2019 Victorian PGA Championship and inaugural Gippsland Super 6 have been confirmed for the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia’s Victorian swing.



To be played from 24-27 October 2019, the Victorian PGA Championship is set to return to RACV Cape Schanck Resort for the second year in a row before play moves east for the first ever Gippsland Super 6 to be played at Yallourn Golf Club from 7 – 10 November.



“The Victorian PGA Championship and Gippsland Super 6 will play an important part in what is set to be a huge season of golf on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia,” said Simon Butterly, General Manager – Tournaments for the PGA of Australia.



“We are delighted to be returning to a world-class venue at RACV Cape Schanck Resort and to begin an exciting relationship with Yallourn Golf Club for the Gippsland Super 6, which, through the significant contribution of the Latrobe Valley Authority, promises to be an outstanding event for the whole Gippsland Region.”



“With only a week between each tournament, the events will provide the perfect lead-in to the 2019 summer of golf and give our players consistent opportunities on Tour.”



Competition at the Gippsland Super 6 will take place across three rounds of stroke play qualifying, where a field of 132 competitors will be reduced to the top-24 players, who will then compete in a six-hole, medal (stroke) match play format to determine a champion on the final day.



The Gippsland Super 6 will see the introduction of medal (stroke) match play, meaning all matches will go the distance over six holes where a winner will be determined, or, the match will continue to the deciding knockout hole.



The innovative six-hole format is quickly becoming a favourite amongst ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia players with the element of match-play standing out as a point of difference for competitors and spectators alike.



Play at the Victorian PGA Championship will once again take on a pro-am format where two professionals will be joined by two amateurs on course to form playing groups of four.



The tournament will also welcome the return of PGA TV to live stream the final two rounds of play at RACV Cape Schanck Resort, providing fans both interstate and overseas the opportunity to see the country’s up and coming talent in action at an iconic Victorian location.



“PGA TV has become a staple since debuting at the Victorian PGA Championship in 2017 and we are thrilled that it will be back in 2019,” added Butterly.



“Having the tournament live streamed around the world helps to grow the event itself and further puts the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and its players on the map.



“Likewise we are excited to debut an exciting new event in Gippsland and support a region that is so enthusiastic about our sport.”



An increase in prize money for the Victorian PGA Championship to $125,000 is yet another positive step forward for the tournament, while this amount will also be matched at the Gippsland Super 6 two weeks later.



With both events bookending the $100,000 Eynesbury Masters pro-am on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series, Victoria is set for a huge three weeks of golf.

Photo at top: 2018 Vic PGA Champion Aaron Pike (Photo: Brian O’Hare)