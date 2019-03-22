Gold Coast Australian PGA Championship moves to the week before Christmas

The end of year plans of many Aussie golf fans may change with the announcement today that the 2019 Australian PGA Championship has been rescheduled to take place on the Gold Coast from December 19 to 22.

That obviously means it will conclude just a few days before Christmas but will also importantly see the RACV Royal Pines Resort event being played out the week after the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.

Organisers are no doubt hoping to attract some of the star studded lineup of American and rest of the world golfers who will be turning out for Presidents Cup captains Tiger Woods and Ernie Els in Melbourne.

Whether the eve of Christmas timing will suit schedules – like for the rest of us – will depend.

Whatever the scheduling positives or negatives, the Australian Open-Presidents Cup-PGA Championship will be a huge three week end to the 2019 summer of golf.

Making the official announcement today, the PGA of Australia said that since it’s move to the Gold Coast, the Australian PGA Championship has established itself as a festival of golf with a celebratory atmosphere which has been aided by its scheduling as the last event of the year.

It said based on discussions with key tournament stakeholders including co-sanctioning partner the European Tour, it was decided to close out the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season with the Australian PGA Championship. This would result in a change of date from that previously announced in November 2018.

“The Australian PGA Championship, when it is played from 19-22 December, will top off a huge three weeks of golf in Australia when it follows the Emirates Australian Open and The Presidents Cup,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia.

“The Australian PGA Championship has been embraced by the players and sports fans for its fun atmosphere and we feel that it is important for it to be the final tournament of the year for us to deliver that experience expectation.”

Ben Cowen, European Tour Deputy Chief Operating Officer International, said: “The Australian PGA Championship has become known for its fantastic atmosphere, which is enjoyed by players and fans alike. This change in date, to round off an exciting three weeks of golf in Australia, can only add to the anticipation around the event.



“We look forward to working with our partners at the PGA of Australia on the Gold Coast once again to deliver an event which brings a fitting end to the season in Australia. while helping to start the 2020 European Tour season in style.”

2019 Australian PGA Championship details

The Australian PGA Championship week will begin with the Greg Norman Medal dinner on the Tuesday night where the highest achievers in the Australian golf industry are heralded for their accomplishments.

The fun then continues with the MyGolf Kids Day and the 16th Hole Marquee party but the later date opens up the opportunity for people to enjoy Christmas celebrations at the golf. Going to a new level this year, additional festive activations will be added to the entertainment and corporate hospitality line-up in 2019.

While the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour players battle it out on course for the Joe Kirkwood Cup, the local Order of Merit race will also come to a conclusion with the winner of the Norman Von Nida Medal to be awarded following the Australian PGA Championship’s conclusion.

The ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit provides a plethora of opportunities to the winner including full status on the European Tour, a start at The Open and various World Golf Championship tournaments.

“We have seen some thrilling conclusions to the Australian PGA Championship and the Order of Merit in recent years and feel that the atmosphere created on the Gold Coast is the perfect setting for them to be celebrated,” added Kirkman.

“This was one of the motivating factors in the change of date.”

The Australian PGA Championship will be played at RACV Royal Pines Resort from 19 – 22 Dec with general admission to the Australian PGA Championship $25* when purchased at the gate with children, 16 and under, granted free admission when attending with a paying adult.

For full details and hospitality options visit pgachampionship.com.au.