Goose Tee Golf: Reinventing the golf tee

GOLF tees are relatively simple objects for the majority of golfers but for certain groups who want to continue to enjoy the sport when their bodies are maybe not so willing, they can be a big pain.

Inventor and Goose Tee Golf founder Lawrence Aitchison says it struck him one day that there were big groups of golfers who needed help.

“So [product designer John Rafferty] says to me that there is a hole in the golf market, Aitchison recalls.

“I go over and stick my head in the hole and see an old man bend over and push a golf tee into the ground, then balance the ball on it, it falls off and he adjusts the tee slightly and balances the ball on top. He then plays his shot, looks around for the tee …finds the tee, bends over and picks up the tee, looks at it, snaps it in his fingers … and throws it away and curses the world.”

To help older inflexible golfers, golfers with back injuries, knee injuries, other issues, even just golfers who practice a lot, Aitchison came up with a “simple” mission – design a golf tee that you don’t have to bend over to use.

The “simple” mission turned into a real headache with lots of to-ing and fro-ing between inventor and manufacturing designer.

“I jumped up and drew it in a Year 8 High School orthographic projection on A4 and sent it to Johnny and he said, ‘well done, you did it, but its crap and it won’t work’,” Aitchison says.

Eventually they came up with, patented and manufactured the Goose Tee.

EASY TO PICK UP WITHOUT BENDING OVER

You don’t have to bend over to push the tee

into the ground, or bend over to balance the

ball on it, or bend over to pick it up.

Aitchison explains the Goose Tee thus:

Drop the Goose Tee.

Drop the ball.

Roll the ball up the ramp with the club face.

Play your shot.

Butt of grip: Push Twist Lift.

Simple.

The Goose Tees come in three sizes; 45mm, 30mm, and 15mm – which means you will be teeing off from the same height every time – and are extremely durable.

They are not legal for competition games but as well as social rounds would also be very suitable for people who practice driving at grass driving ranges – you don’t have to go searching for your tee every time you hit as there are two small holes for anchoring the tee during practice sessions.

Some people see the videos of the Goose Tee in action and don’t quite get the concept that not everyone is blessed with a lithe, flexible young body.

People like Robert from the US get the tees – and love them.

Robert: “I got the tees and played with them today. First time in 3 months that [I can use] my driver. What a great thing you made and what a great day I had. Thank you!” (Robert is 69 and due to back issues has problems bending over.)

