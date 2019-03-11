Wallacia dominate Western Sydney veteran golf home event

Report By Noel Rowsell.

Wallacia Golf Club hosted the second Western Sydney Region Veteran Golf Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club event for 2019 and the host club’s members were almost totally dominant on their home course, winning the Club event, the 2BBB Medley, the A Grade Singles and the B Grade Singles to lock up a large share of the major prizes.

A full field of 144 starters greeted the starter in sunny Autumn weather but once the starter’s hooter sounded on the Shotgun start, Wallacia members raced away from the field.

The members of the winning Wallacia team were: Dave Shearer, Graham Anderson, Paul Williams and Martin Berg.

Other prizes on the day were:

2BBB Men: Russell Cruikshank & Bob Seville (Penrith) 53 points; Runners-up John Burke & Terry Stafford (Penrith) 49 points.

2BBB Medley: Wendy Thompson & Dave Shearer (Wallacia) 51 points c/b; Runners-Up Jo-Ellen Thorpe & Terry Thorpe (Wallacia) 50 points.

A Grade Men: Graham Anderson (Wallacia) 43 points, Runner-Up Karl Lozier (Richmond) 42; B Grade Men: Paul Williams (Wallacia) 43 points, Frank Kuiters (Glenmore Heritage Valley) 40 points; C Grade Men: Steven Frizzi (Glenmore Heritage Valley) 44 points, Ron Grimaldi (Wallacia) 41 points c/b.

Ladies (One Grade): Judy Loader (Stonecutters Ridge) 39 points c/b, Runner-Up Annette Leck (Richmond) 39.

The next Veterans event will be the NSWVGA Stroke-Play Championships, which will be played at Richmond GC, Glenmore Heritage Valley GC and Stonecutters Ridge GC from 25-27th March, with the current list of entries just over 130 in a capacity 144-man field.

The next WSRVGA Inter-Club will be held at Stonecutters Ridge GC on 8th May, 2019.

PHOTO: L-R Winning team members Graham Andersen, Dave Shearer, Martin Berg – Steve Francis (Absent) Photo courtesy of Russell Cruikshank