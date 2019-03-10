After the 2019 Women’s NSW Open the dream lives on…

By Larry Canning.

ON paper the 2019 Women’s NSW Open result looks like a runaway victory for defending champ Meghan MacLaren. The 24 year-old Englishwoman finished the event 12-under par, three clear of Sweden’s Lynn Carlsonn and Kiwi Munchin Keh, but trust me there wasn’t a clear cut leader until the last putt was holed.

In the time it takes to me to fill in my divot, (actually that’s a bad example… sometimes I need help to carry the divot back) – In the time it takes me to take a divot, MacLaren went from 2 shots back to 2 in front with just 1 hole to play.

Let me explain. After birdieing the 14th and eagling the 16th Keh found herself at 11 under and a 2 shot lead while looking over her tricky second shot on the par–4 18th. Just as her ball smacked into quite pretty looking giant Elm tree deflecting it further into trouble, MacLaren was tapping in her own eagle on the par–5 16th. Four more hits later and the unlucky Kiwi was signing for 67 leaving her 9 under par for the tournament.

A par on 17 for Meghan meant she had a 2 shot lead playing the last which she calmly birdied to wind up on minus 12.

So yes, a 3 shot victory looks quite pain free doesn’t it? In reality about as painless as when you stick your hand into your golf bag to grab a tee and wind up with the sharp end of a pencil sticking out from under your finger nail.

Now it’s off to the South Africa for the next leg of the Ladies European Tour with a pocket full of Aussie dollars and a golf bag full of confidence for the likeable Pom. Her beautiful ball flight which gently wafts to the right as it lands is the perfect shape when needing to find your ball on the cut grass when the gas is really on.

I must say I’ve loved the past five weeks of golf from the girls in Australia. I’ve heard it said that fans can relate more to the way women play because of the distance they hit the ball as opposed to the insane kilometers the young blokes send their pills. I kind of see their point but there is no way I can relate to the absolute purity of their contact and ball flight. And its shot after shot!!

I can only dream about hitting one shot like that this year… actually there’s another dream I keep having…. perhaps I shouldn’t say any more.

Final Scores:

-12 Meghan MacLaren

-9 Munchin Keh, Lynn Carlsson

-7 Christine Wolf

-6 Felicity Johnson, Diksha Dagar, Valdis Jonsdottir,

-5 Emma Nilsson, Karolin Lampert