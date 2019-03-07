Greg Rhodes adds the 2019 Tasmanian Senior Championship to his bulging trophy cabinet: March Senior Amateur Wrap

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country.

NATIONAL

Greg Rhodes adds another State Senior Championship in winning the Tasmanian Senior at Mowbray golf club

Greg Rhodes added the Tasmanian Senior championship trophy to his vast trophy cabinet collection. For Greg, this was one event he had not won before and the championship was fought out by three players, Greg Rhodes (Coomealla), Brad Dowling (Soutport) and Michael Leedham (Mowbray) that would fill the top three positions after three rounds.

Rhodes started strongly firing a one under par round of 70 to lead by two shots over Brad Dowling on 72 and a further shot back to Michael Leedham (Mowbray), Dave Harvey (Gailes) and Robert Watson (Virginia) on 73. Round two saw Leedham pick up two shots on the leader Rhodes with Dowling one shot back.

Going into round three, the top three positions were to be filled by the last group of Dowling, Rhodes and Leedham. Rhodes finished three shots ahead of the field on 218 after a one over par round finish. Leedham and Dowling tied second on 221 with Tony Johnson (Royal Hobart) one shot back on 222 after firing the low round of the tournament with a fabulous two under par, 69.

In the nett event, Robert Watson won with 213 (67-78-68) from Ross Moore on 214 (69-74-71) and John Schafer (76-69-71) and Robert Zelesco (70-74-72) both on 216.

Final results

218 Greg Rhodes (70-76-72)

221 Brad Dowling (72-75-74) and Michael Leedham (73-73-74)

222 Tony Johnson (76-77-69)

223 Lester Peterson (75-75-73)

230 Alan Bullas (78-76-78) and Michael Peeck (76-77-77)

231 Robert Watson (73-84-74) and Chris Gordon (77-73-81)

Break through win by David Gleeson in the Tasmanian Senior Masters at Ulverstone

Report by Dave McClelland

A small field of twelve players visited beautiful Ulverstone Golf club for the Tasmanian Senior Masters. The weather was absolutely outstanding for all the golf as was the hospitality and the golf course. Dave Gleeson (Dubbo) burst out of the blocks on day one with a great 76, which was even better given he arrived with one minute to spare and triple bogeyed the first hole. He was being pursued by Peter Zotti (Wagga Wagga) and David McClelland (Wyong) both on 80.

Peter Zotti set the pace on day two with a great 76, while David Gleeson and David McClelland both faded with 84 and 85 respectively. Richard Denholm (Royal Hobart) shot 80 to go with his first round 81 to be hanging in there with the leaders.

Day three, weather was magnificent as the sun rose over the 18th green. Dave Gleeson proved a worthy winner with his 78 on Day three, beating Peter Zotti by three shots and a further three shots further back was David McClelland.

In the women’s event, it was a win to Tammy Hall (Prospect Vale) who finished on

246 (81-83-82) who finished thirteen shots ahead of Diedre Panton (Prospect Vale) on 259 (85-86-88).

The event will be here again at Ulverstone next year, so put it in your diaries.

Final results

238 David Gleeson (76-84-78)

241 Peter Zotti (80-76-85)

244 David McClelland (80-85-79)

247 Richard Denholm (81-80-86)

253 Craig Clark (86-82-85)

More: http://www.bluesoom.com/

NEW SOUTH WALES

Brewer wins the Wollongong Seniors

Ken Brewer (Lynwood) broke through with his first scratch win for 2019. Carding a tidy, one over par score of 73, which included a double bogey on his card. One shot back was a trio of players which included rookie Peter Wheelhouse (Kurri Kurri) along with seasoned campaigner Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) and local player Glen Trigg all on 74. Terry Small (Kogarah) rounded out the top 5 on 75.

In the nett event, daylight was third as Martin Painter (Forster-Tuncurry) playing off 18 blitzed the field with 62 to win and narrowly defeat Bruno Pase (Rosnay) who carded a 64. Third place went to Roy Payne (The Grange) on 67 from Peter Walker (Port Kembla) on 68 with Glen Trigg on 69.

Taylor wins the inaugural Stonecutter’s Ridge Seniors

A field of 74 senior golfers attended the inaugural Stonecutters Senior amateur. Stonecutters Ridge is a Greg Norman designed course and was in excellent condition.

Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) won the scratch event with a fine round of one over par 73 to just finish ahead of Rick Allison (Camden Lakeside) on 74. Coming third on 76, was a group of players which included Gary O”Brien (Port Kembla), Warren Marsh (Kogarah) and Michael Campbell (Toronto).

In the nett event, Andrew Pritchard- Davies (Monash) took the win with a fine score of 69 to finish one shot ahead of Garry O’Brien (Port Kembla) and Craig Maloney (Wentworth Falls) on 70. Fourth place went to Peter Walker (Port Kembla) on 71. Rounding out the top five was Lez Cheung (Chatswood) on 72.

Taylor wins again at the Concord Seniors

A record field of 138 senior golfers attended one of the premier events on the calendar, the Concord Seniors. For many, this was the first time they were able to play the magnificent Tom Doak redesigned Concord course. Concord presented all golfers with a magnificent course and as always was superbly organized.

Matthew Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) made it “2 from 2” with another scratch win with a superb round of one over par, 72. This win confirmed and maintained his standing at No.1 in the 2019 SOOM rankings. Runner-up and two shots back from Matt on 74, was the three-time SOOM winner, Ken Brewer (Lynwood). Third spot was another past Concord member, Paul Maslen (Moss Vale) with 75. Rounding out the top five, who all shot 76’s, were Grant Wilson (Concord), John McFarlane (Brighton Lakes) and Ken Lockery (Concord).

In the nett event, it was a very popular win to Stephen Jones (Dunheved) who streeted the field with a superb 68 nett. Stephen’s win came down to his red hot putting on the day, requiring only 23 putts for the round! Four players rounded out the top five after they all recorded rounds of 70 nett. These players were Ken Lockery (Concord), Stephen Styles (Concord), Brad Fifield (The Coast) and Arthur Bosch (The Australian).

More: http://www.golfnsw.org/

VICTORIA

A three-way tie at the Kooringal Seniors

Guy Krall (The National), Ian McCleary (Kooringal) and Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) tied for first place after 36 holes at Kooringal. All three finished on 150 which was eight over par. Ken O’Brien (Rossdale) was next on 153 with Stephen Day (Ballarat) rounding out the top five on 154. In the nett event, it was a win to Stephen Day on 142 from John Sist (Kooringal). Guy Krall finished in third place on 144 from John Hoare (Pakenham) and Ken O’Brien on 145.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Kerrin Biddle (Queens Park) had a seven shot victory on 56 points from Sandra Collingwood (Keysborough) on 49 points. June Tickell (Trafalgar) was next on 43 points from Heather Harley (Kooringal) on 42. Margaret Anderson (Kooringal) rounded out the top five with 39 points. In the women’s stableford it was a win to Julie Feehan (Kooringal) on 67 from Kerrin Biddle on 66. Third place went to Margaret Anderson on 65 with Barbara Black (Kooringal) and Sandra Collingwood on 63 points.

Claney and Day take the honours in the Cranbourne Seniors

Current Australian senior champion, Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath), showed his class by winning by five shots after rounds of 71-72 to finish at one under par 143. In second place was Stephen Valentine (Kew) and Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) on 148, four over par. Wayne Phillips (Yerang Meadows) was next on 151 with Guy Krall (The National) rounding out the top five on 152. In the men’s nett event, Wayne Phillips won on 141 from Gordon Claney on 143. A trio of players which included Stephen Valentine, David Taylor (Commonwealth) and Greg Cooper (Spring Valley) rounded out the top five on 144.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, it was a win to Lee-Anne Day (Midlands) on 32 points from Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) on 25 points from Tina Cowie (Pakenham) on 16 points. Tina Cowie took out the women’s stableford event with 64 points from Cheryl Kelly (Devilbend) on 56 with Suzanne Ferguson (Rossdale) on 55 points.

Valentine and Lush win the Gardiners Run seniors

Stephen Valentine (Kew) continued his good form in winning at Gardiners Run with a slick one under par round of 71 to win by two shots from Wayne Phillips (Yerang Meadows) and Malcolm Barnes (Neangar Park) on 73. Ian McCleary (Kooringal) finished in fourth place with 74 from Ray Walker (Gardiners Run), David Stevens (Yerang Meadows) and Ignatius Duivenvoorden (Yarram) who all finished on 76. In the men’s nett event, Ignatius Duivenvoorden easily won with nett 61 from David Stevens on 65. Third place went to Ian Dunne (Mornington) on 67 with Stephen Valentine, Alan Buckley (Commonwealth), Russell Manning (Gardiners Run) and Wayne Phillips who all finished on 69.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/victorian-events-calendar#/customer/1042/schedule/2019/8909

QUEENSLAND

Ferris and Belonogoff win the inaugural Links Hope Island PresCare QSOOM

A total of 59 senior golfers played in the inaugural Links Hope Island Seniors on a glorious summer’s day on a beautifully manicured course. The blue tees were a long way back so players were able to experience the full course.

The best scratch scores for the men came from Peter Ferris (Ocean Shores) who had a great score of 74 followed by Lindsay Brown (Keperra) and Ian Frost (Arundel Hill), who both scored 77 for the 18 holes. The best nett score was 40 points and came from Gordon Buck (Indooroopilly) and Peter Ferris. They were closely followed by Andrew Biggs (Arundel Hills) on 39 points.

The best scratch score for the women came from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific GC) with a 3 over par score of 77, while the best nett score of 39 points came from Marie Voorma (Laidley GC).

Horne and Belonogoff win the Bribie Island PresCare QSOOM

A total of 99 senior golfers played the Bribie Island PresCare QSOOM. It was a great day weather wise though the wind was a significant factor on the day. As usual the Bribie Island course was presented in excellent condition

The winner of the scratch event for men was Keith Horne (Maroochy River) with a score of 73 beating Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) on countback. The next best were Peter Dagan (Redcliffe) and Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) on 76. The best nett score was Phillip Jones (Chinchilla) on 37 points followed by David Elford (Nudgee), Steve Toyne and Peter Hutchieson (Bundaberg) on 36 points.

The best scratch score for the ladies came from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific GC) with a 7 over par score of 81. This was Alex’s second win in a row. The best nett score was 39 points and came from Val Smith (Bribie Island).

Belonogoff makes it 3 from 3 with her win in the Arundel Hills PresCare QSOOM

A total of 54 senior golfers played around a beautifully conditioned Arundel Hills on a nice summers day with a little wind in patches.

The best scratch scores for the men came from Jim Kaliviotis (Palmer Colonial), who had a great score of 74 followed by Ian Frost (Arundel Hill GC) and Brad Dowling (Southport) who both scored 76. The best nett score was Andrew Biggs (Arundel Hills) who had 41 points followed by Norman Thomson (Southport) who had 40.

The best scratch score for the ladies again came from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific GC) with a score of 78. Alex is playing some hot golf lately as this was her third win in the last three senior events. She also had the best nett score of 33, followed by Glenda Kamen who had 30 points.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/prescare-qld-senior-order-of-merit-events



SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Parker streets the field in the South Lakes Seniors

South Lakes is located at Goolwa near the mouth of the River Murray and provides a welcome relief from Adelaide’s summer heat with cooling breezes although a bit closer to a 2-3 club southerly on this occasion, blowing across most holes and adding to the challenge of a course whose excellent condition improves on every visit.

In the scratch event, a new winner emerged in Ken Parker (Kooyonga) who shot a superb 67 to win by eight shots from the consistent local, Steve Ross and the Tea Tree Gully trio of Phil Smith, John Davey and Chris Everett.

Parker has been a long-time competitor in the SA Seniors and has been in fine club form and was very much in the zone on the day despite arriving only minutes before his tee time.

Defending Super Seniors champion from 2018, Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) opened his defence with a 77 to win from Ken Brown (Tea Tree Gully) and Wayne Humphries (Glenelg).

In the nett event, Gary Lindner (South Lakes) won with 71 from Kim Meyer (The Grange) and Trevor Smith (Naracoorte). In the Super Seniors Nett event, Donald Mills won from John Hudson and Reg Freeman. Thanks to South Lakes Golf Club and the event sponsor Rob Wyett from Wymedical Supplies.

Turner and Winslow win at Blackwood

84 senior golfers arrived at Blackwood eager to play a course in good condition with excellent greens and a mild summer’s day.

Nigel Turner, now with Links Lady Bay as his home course but still with Blackwood connections, shot 76 to win the scratch event by two strokes from Trevor Smith (Naracoorte), Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) and Chris Everett (Tea Tree Gully).

In Super Seniors, Bill Winslow (The Grange), Wayne Humphries (Glenelg), Chris Claxton (Blackwood) and George Cleland (The Vines of Reynella) all turned in 79’s with Bill winning on a count back.

In the men’s nett event, it was a bit of a sweep for Blackwood with Senior Pennant representative Brad Carman getting home by 1 one stroke with a 70 Nett. Malcolm Sangster (West Lakes) with an excellent 66 was a clear winner of the Super Seniors Nett.

More: http://www.golf.org.au/event-display/sa-senior-oom/13531

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

April 1 Tea Tree Gully Seniors (SA)

April 03 – 05 WA Senior Amateur at Hartfield GC, Perth (WA)*

April 07 Jubilee Seniors (NSW)

April 8 Indooroopilly PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

April 09 -11 The National Senior Masters (VIC)

April 15 Flagstaff Hill Seniors (SA)

April 16-17 Eureka Senior Amateur (VIC)

April 22 Bonnie Doon Seniors (NSW)

April 26 Box Hill Senior Amateur (VIC)

April 29 The Vines Senior (SA)

May 06 – 09 Cobram- Barooga Senior Amateur (VIC)

May 06 Cabramatta Seniors (NSW)

May 07 Hills PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

May 07 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

May 9-10 Duntryleague Senior Open (NSW)

May 13 Victor Harbour Seniors (SA)

May 13-15 Men’s NSW Senior Classic at The Lakes, The Australian, Avondale (NSW) *

May 21 Straithfield Seniors (NSW)

May 23 – 24 Hepburn Springs Senior Amateur (VIC)

May 24 Pelican Waters PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

May 28 Eastlakes Seniors (NSW)

May 30 – 02 Golf NT Classic (NT)*