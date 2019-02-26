Golfers’ Health and Wellbeing Project Survey

REGULAR golfers are being asked to help expand knowledge about the relationship between playing golf and health and wellbeing by taking part in an online survey.

There’s no payment or re-imbursement for participating being offered – only the satisfaction of knowing you’re helping out with some interesting and important university research.

You also might learn some more personally about the health benefits of your regular golfing.

The online survey – designed by a research team spanning the University of South Australia, La Trobe University and the University of Oxford – should take less than 30 minutes to complete.

More details are here