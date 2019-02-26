Golfers’ Health and Wellbeing Project Survey

Brian O'Hare
REGULAR golfers are being asked to help expand knowledge about the relationship between playing golf and health and wellbeing by taking part in an online survey.

There’s no payment or re-imbursement for participating being offered – only the satisfaction of knowing you’re helping out with some interesting and important university research.

You also might learn some more personally about the health benefits of your regular golfing.

The online survey – designed by a research team spanning the University of South Australia, La Trobe University and the University of Oxford – should take less than 30 minutes to complete.

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

