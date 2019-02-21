Leonay Narrow Winners in Opening Round of 2019 Western Sydney Veteran Golf Inter-Club

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell

The Western Sydney Region Veterans Golfers Association hosted it’s first Inter-Club tournament for 2019 in February, at Penrith Golf Club, with a full field of 144 players representing the eight member clubs.

Leonay GC (Stephen Cromer, Robert Chruszcz, Owen Brennen and Judith

Knox) recorded 154 points to triumph in the team event by a single shot,

fittingly over 2018 Club of the Year Richmond GC on 153.

Dunheved GC placed third on 150, followed by Penrith GC 149, Wallacia GC

147, Springwood CC 144, Glenmore HVGC 143 and Stonecutters Ridge GC 141.

There was some brotherly rivalry at the top of the Men’s individual

results, with Leonay’s Stephen Cromer (43 points) just edging out

Wallacia’s Peter Cromer with 41.

Richmond’s Carol Carter had a runaway top score of 39 in the Ladies

Division, well ahead of Glenmore’s Juanita Robb with 34.

Full Results (Players may only win one prize, along with the team prize).

2BBB Men: Ross Woodley & Bob Chruszcz (Leonay) 48 points; Runners-up

Merv Damrow & Stephen Cromer (Leonay) 47.

2BBB Medley: Stephen Loader & Judy Loader (Stonecutters Ridge) 46 c/b;

Runners-up Carol Carter & Brian Holland (Richmond) 46.

Men’s Division One – Peter Cromer (Wallacia) 41 points, Runner-up Paul

Fairbrother (Dunheved) 39; Division Two – Ray Forster (Penrith) 39 c/b,

Runner-up Barry Beauvais (Springwood) 39; Division Three – Greg Burke

(Dunheved) 37 c/b, Runner-up John Edwards (Glenmore) 37.

Ladies Division One – Juanita Robb (Glenmore) 34 c/b, Runner-up Judith

Knox (Leonay) 34; Division Two – Elaine Williams (Dunheved) 32,

Runner-up Catherine Kenny (Penrith) 30.

The next Inter-Club will be held at Wallacia GC on 8th March.

PHOTOS: Action from the 2019 WSRVGA Inter-Club event at Penrith Golf Club – photos courtesy of Noel Rowsell (www.photoexcellence.com.au)