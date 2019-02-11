36th Annual Blue Mountains Veteran Week of Golf

Story and Photos By Noel Rowsell

The Blue Mountains Veteran Golfers Association, under the auspices of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association, will be hosting the 36th Annual Blue Mountains Week of Golf from 25th February to 1st March, playing on four of the mountain courses.

A strong field has entered for each of the day’s events, which begin at Springwood Country Club on Monday 25th with the first qualifying round of the tournament.

The event moves on to Wentworth Falls Country Club on Tuesday 26th February, followed by a rest day, with the final qualifying round to be played at Leura Golf Club on Thursday 28th February.

Players in both the Men’s and Women’s fields will have their top two scores recorded and the overall winners will be announced at the Presentation Dinner on Thursday night at Leura GC.

There will also be daily prizes announced from each of the first three days.

The final event of the week is a four-person Ambrose at Blackheath GC on Friday 1st March, an event which will allow the players to relax and wind down in a team format.

2017 Ladies champion Lois Hayes (Camden GC) and 2014 and 2016 Men’s champion James Forrester (Kooindah GC)) have both entered this year’s event.

PHOTOS: Action from the 2018 BMVGA Week of Golf at Blackheath GC – photos courtesy of Noel Rowsell (www.photoexcellence.com.au)