Big Changes to 2019 Golf Australia Order of Merit: Latest Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country.

NATIONAL

Significant changes to the 2019 Golf Australia Order of Merit

Golf Australia has announced several changes to the various Orders of Merit it conducts throughout the year.

The most significant change is a decision to count all the events a competitor plays during the year to decide the Order of Merit winner.

This means there is no longer a divisor (previously seven or if greater than seven, the number of events played).

Also events will have a predetermined level. In other words, a competitor knows the value of a tournament before entering.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Wheelhouse and Polley win the Forster-Tuncurry Seniors

A field of 75 players (52 men and 23 women) tested their skills around a picturesque and beautifully manicured Forster-Tuncurry Layout.

In the Gross event, a new senior player, Peter Wheelhouse (Kurri Kurri GC), playing off a handicap of 1, fired a fabulous 2 under par round of 70 to win by 2 shots over local favourite Greg Ellis (Forster-Tuncurry GC) who finished with a par 72. A further 6 shots behind Wheelhouse was Murray Shaw (Wyong GC) with 76.

In the Nett event, John O’Keefe (Forster-Tuncurry GC) won on a countback from Keith Shaw (Maitland GC) with a fine 70 nett. Pat Burn (Forster-Tuncurry GC) was 1 shot back in third with a neat 71 nett.

In the Over 65’s division, Peter Garner (Forster-Tuncurry GC) won the Gross event with a fine 79 while Ken Pascoe (Denman GC) took out the nett event with a good score of 70 nett.

In the Women’s Event, Helen Ellis (Forster-Tuncurry GC) took out the nett with a good score of 70 from Dorothy Graham (Forster-Tuncurry GC) on 72 nett. Denise Polley (Wingham GC) took out the Gross with 87 from Jo Richardson (Forster-Tuncurry GC) on 88

John Karren wins again in claiming the Harrington Waters Seniors

A new event on the 2019 NSW SOOM and from all reports the course was spectacular. The course comprises of 9 greens with 18 different tees which caters for all skill levels. John Karren (Mona Vale GC and Manly GC) recorded his first win of the season with a fine score of 76 to win by 2 shots over Tim O’Reily (Toronto GC) on 78. One shot behind Tim was Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge GC) on 79.

In the Nett event, Geoff Proctor (Forster-Tuncurry GC) won with a 75 nett score, with David McMillan (Dunheved GC) and Peter Budden (Harrington Waters GC) both scoring 76 nett to finish one shot back.

Robert Angus (Cumberland GC) took out the Over 65’s section with a Gross score of 82 over Jim Rutter (Hawks Nest GC) who scored 84. In the Nett, Rick Barlow (Harrington Waters GC) won with a 76 nett from Rod Fraser (Monash CC) on 77 on a countback.

Cranfield takes the win in the Belmont Seniors

A large field of male and female seniors took to a beautifully prepared Belmont golf course, all ready for the 9am shotgun start. The strong field included Lester Peterson, Steve Puskaric, Ken Brewer, Ross Bockman, Jackie Morgan and Kim Burke who all played the course in ideal conditions with little wind and perfect conditions for low scoring.

Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef GC) won the men’s Gross event in a three-way countback from Terry Small (Kogarah GC) and Dave McClelland (Wyong GC) who all posted 2 over par rounds of 74. Stuart McCaskill (Belmont GC) was next on 75 with three players, Ross Bockman (Long Reef GC), Steve Puskaric (Kogarah GC) and Wayne Wilson (Maitland GC) rounding out the top 5 with 76.

In the Nett event, John Bowron (Everglades GC) won with a fine score of 69 from Wilson Mc Orist (Coffs Harbour GC) on 70, followed by three players, Darryl Hearsch (Manly GC), Bruce Stevenson (Shortland Waters GC) and Ian Harber (Nelson Bay GC) all finishing on 71 nett.

Puskaric tames the strong winds at the Coast to win the Coast Seniors

Sixty-two senior players gathered at Little Bay for a 1pm shotgun around the picturesque The Coast Golf Club. The Coast GC has to have the best views of any course with outstanding panoramic vistas on all 18 holes.

Talented left hander, Steve Puskaric (Kogarah GC) fired a brilliant 1 over par 35 gross stableford points around a windblown Coast course. In second place and only 1 shot behind on 2 over par, 34 points was Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge GC) who after a slow start, completed his home nine in 2 under par. Ian Ashbury (Shoalhaven Heads GC), Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef GC) and Ken Brewer (Lynwood CC & Concord GC) tied for third place with 32 points

In the Nett stableford event, Tony De Kievet (The Coast GC) won on a countback from Madan Kandara (Randwick GC) and Neil Gamble (Terrey Hills GC) who all carded a respectable 37 points in very tough conditions. Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge GC) was next with 36 points. Rounding off the top 5 were three players, Steve Puskaric (Kogarah GC), Gregory Farrar (Cabramatta GC) and Geoffrey Everett (The Australian GC) all scoring 35 points

McClelland continues his good form to win St. Michael’s Seniors

After a spectacular thunder and lightning show at 7:30am, the skies cleared around a superbly manicured and brilliant St. Michael’s Golf Club for a 8:30am shotgun start. A record field of 81 players took to the St. Michael’s course which can only be described as brilliant and top shelf. The work and attention to detail around the course makes this one of Sydney’s best courses by far.

Dave McClelland (Wyong GC) carded a superb even par round of 36 gross stableford points in a round of 2 birdies, 2 bogeys and 14 pars. Dave finished 2 shots clear of the field, with Paul Bonomy (The Coast GC) finishing runner up with 34 gross stableford points. Murray Shaw (Wyong GC) finished in third place on a countback from Matthew Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge GC) and Jack Scruse

(St. Michael’s GC) who were all on 33 points.

Matthew Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge GC) took out the 36 hole event with a combined total of 67 gross stableford points from Dave McCleland (Wyong GC) who finished in second on a countback with 64 gross stableford points.

In the Nett event, Paul Bonomy (The Coast GC) took out first place with a great score of 39 stableford points. A log jam of golfers finished in second place with 37 points. These players were Chris Smith (St. Michael’s GC), Simon Finker (Killara GC), Madan Kandara (Randwick GC), Tim Harbutt (St. Michael’s GC) and Ward Hummerston (The Grange GC).

After five rounds of the 2019 NSW SOOM, a new face has emerged on top of the leader board with Dave McClelland (Wyong GC) leading the pack.

VICTORIA

Charnley and Davis tie while Pascoe continues her winning ways in the Keysborough Seniors

Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) and Andrew Davis (The National) tied for the Keysborough Seniors with one over par scores of 74 just edging out several golfers on 75. The players on 75 were Mark Abeyaratne (Penisula-Kinswood), Paul Maslen (Moss Vale), Steve Valentine (Kew) and Andrew Hansen (Eastern).

In the nett event, Robert Gibson (Warnambool) recorded a great score of 69 to win by two from Andrew Hansen (Eastern) and Darren Blenkinsop (Keysborough) on 71. Six players which included John Kelly (Metrolpolitan), Geoff Hay (Southern), Greg Welsh (Colac), Tom Richardson (Yerang Meadows), Guy Krall (The National) and Joe Dombi (Centenary Park) all finished on 72.

In the women’s scratch stableford section, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) continued her outstanding 2018 form with 25 scratch stableford points to narrowly defeat Heather Harley (Kooringal) on 24 points. Tied in third place was Marion Venn (Terang) and Christine Horwood (Keysborough) both on 23 points. Rounding out the top five was Jill Cavell (Keysborough) on 22 points. In the women’s stableford Jill Cavell (Keysborough) won with 35 points from Marion Venn (Terang) on 34 points. Christine Horwood (Keysborough) was third with 33 points from Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) on 32 points

Holmes and Lush win the Yarra Courses Seniors at Eastern Golf Club

Greg Holmes (Broadford) fired a superb one under par round of 71 to win by two from Guy Krall (The National). In third place was Pat Giles (The National) on 74 from Hilton Heldsinger (Dorset), John Kelly (Metrolpolitan) and Tim Dixon (Heritage), all on 76. In the nett event, it was a three way tie with Guy Krall (The National), John Hoare (Pakenham) and Greg Holmes (Broadford) all recording 69’s. One shot back was Pat Giles (The National) and Gavin Duncan (Heidelberg) both on 70.

In the women’s scratch stableford section, Sue Lush (Gardiners Run) won with 23 points from Donna Harris (Eastern) on 18 points. Tied for third was Jen Le Cerf (Clifton Springs) and Mary-Ann Elson (The Dunes) on 15 points. In the women’s stableford, Cheryl Kelly (Devilbend) narrowly defeated Trish Barr (The National) after both had returned great scores of 40 and 39 points respectively. In third place was Elizabeth Alston (Winchelsea) on 36 points from Jenny Long (Box Hill) on 35 points.

QUEENSLAND

Colefax and Sternberg win the Palmer Colonial Seniors

Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah GC) and Brad Dowling (Southport GC) both recorded scores of gross 74 with Warren winning on a count-back. In third place was Bob Ogilvy with a handy 76. In the nett event, Warren Colefax, Brad Dowling and Tim Deakin (McLeod) all returned scores of 36 points with Brad Dowling winning on a count-back from Tim Deakin.

In the women’s scratch event, Cheryl Sternberg (Laidley) won with 83 while Susan Painter (Nudgee) won the stableford event with 35 points.

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

April 1 Tea Tree Gully Seniors (SA)

April 03 – 05 WA Senior Amateur at Hartfield GC, Perth (WA)*

April 07 Jubilee Seniors (NSW)

April 8 Indooroopilly PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

April 09 -11 The National Senior Masters (VIC)

April 15 Flagstaff Hill Seniors (SA)

April 16-17 Eureka Senior Amateur (VIC)

April 22 Bonnie Doon Seniors (NSW)

April 26 Box Hill Senior Amateur (VIC)

April 29 The Vines Senior (SA)

*Part of the Golf Australia Order of Merit (GA OOM) previously known as the Australian Amateur Ranking System.