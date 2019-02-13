2019 Australian Women’s Open, World Super 6 Perth: TV Times, Leaderboards

Australian golf boasts a rare double header this week with the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide and the innovative World Super 6 Perth in WA.

There’s a bit of overlapping with the TV coverage timing of these two events with the women live on free to air on the ABC and the Super 6 on Foxtel.

If you’re graced with both free to air and pay TV options you could always start with the women and move to the guys later in the evening (depending on your time zone) or just do lots of channel swapping from the outset.

ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open TV Times

The ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open will be broadcast live on ABC from Thursday 14 – Sunday 17 February 2019.

Approximate air times (AEDT) (check local guides):

Thursday 14, February: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Friday 15, February: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Saturday 16, February: 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Sunday 17, February: 1:00pm – 6:00pm

You can also catch the broadcast on your computer, tablet, smartphone and other devices through ABC’s streaming platform iview.

2019 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open Leaderboard

 

World Super 6 Perth TV Guide

TV Times for VIC, NSW, TAS & ACT viewers (AEDT)
Coverage Date Time Channel
Round 1 February 14th 3.00pm – 8.00pm   LIVE Fox Sports 506
Round 2 February 15th 3.00pm – 8.00pm LIVE Fox Sports 506
Round 3 February 16th 3.00pm – 8.00pm   LIVE Fox Sports 506
Round 4 February 17th 2.00pm – 8.00pm   LIVE

Fox Sports 506

 

World Super 6 Perth Leaderboard

