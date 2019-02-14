Aussie and Kiwi golfers invited to compete in 2019 World Senior Golf Championships in California

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Lots of international golf competition, new friends from around the world … and lots more at the World Senior Golf Federation Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad

IF you are a gentleman 55 years of age or older, possess a handicap of 20 or less, and enjoy great golf in an international field, the World Senior Golf Championships are for you!  Reserve August 22 through August 30, 2019 to enjoy seven days of golf, a plethora of social activities and the opportunity to make friends from around the world.  The 2019 Championships will be hosted at the famed Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, USA.

Australia and New Zealand have been represented in the field many times over the years, the last being 2004.  At one time, up to thirty countries fielded a team and more recently the field consists of twelve to fifteen countries, including Argentina, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, England, Japan, Jersey Channel Islands, Panama, Peru, South Africa, Taiwan, the United States and Uruguay.  Organisers invite teams from down under to join in once again.

World Senior Golf, one of the world’s oldest senior golf organizations, was founded by William Thayer Tutt, Francis H.I. Brown, and Chick Evans in 1959 with 2019 being the 60th playing of the Championship.  It was incorporated for the purpose of promoting “goodwill, understanding, and fellowship through golf.  Its international membership of senior golfers gathers each August to renew old friendships, make new acquaintances and welcome players from around the world into a special circle of fellowship and camaraderie. 

From the flag ceremony and welcome reception that heralds the tournament’s commencement to the two exquisite awards dinners, western steak fry, and daily breakfasts during competition, everything is done in grand style.  Spouses/guests are treated to a full program of special events and an optional three-day golf tournament.

La Costa Champions Golf Course

The World Senior Golf Championships feature a practice round; two days of medal play qualifying simultaneously with a two-day International Team Tournament; a President’s Competition within age groups; and play for the medalist and senior Adrian J. French medalist.  This is followed by a day off to enjoy the San Diego area and four days of match play to crown the champion.  Play as an individual and/or on a team.  Teams consist of at least three men and up to ten men if fielding both a net and gross team.

Invitations are issued from February/March so contact organisers worldseniorgolf@comcast.net to receive your invite.  The World Senior Golf Federation looks forward to hearing from you to making new friends.

United States Team

NOTE: You can enter as an individual (and still represent Australia at the flag ceremony etc, and maybe become part of the official Australian teams) or put together a team and contact organisers

World Senior Golf Federation Info Brochure 2019

World Senior Golf Federation website

 

 

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

