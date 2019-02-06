Golf Swing Instruction: Hip and Shoulder Rotation: Getting into an ideal impact position

IF the phrase “maintaining hip and shoulder rotation separation as you move into impact” has you reaching for a stiff drink, this golf swing video from Australian PGA Pro Nicholas D’Avoine could be a much better option.

Nicholas is from the beautiful Lake Karrinyup Country Club in WA and with the aid of a couple of “tour stick” training aids (quite cheap at your local golf shop) he very effectively gives a simple visual guide of what all that maintaining hip and shoulder separation really means.

It’s all about avoiding the trap so many club golfers fall into – the dreaded over the top move from the top of the backswing.

All in all a great visual training video from Australian PGA TV.