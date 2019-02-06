Golf Swing Instruction: Hip and Shoulder Rotation: Getting into an ideal impact position

By
Brian O'Hare
-

IF the phrase “maintaining hip and shoulder rotation separation as you move into impact” has you reaching for a stiff drink, this golf swing video from Australian PGA Pro Nicholas D’Avoine could be a much better option.

Nicholas is from the beautiful Lake Karrinyup Country Club in WA and with the aid of a couple of “tour stick” training aids (quite cheap at your local golf shop) he very effectively gives a simple visual guide of what all that maintaining hip and shoulder separation really means.

It’s all about avoiding the trap so many club golfers fall into – the dreaded over the top move from the top of the backswing.

All in all a great visual training video from Australian PGA TV.

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

