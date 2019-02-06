New Veteran Golf Travel site: Free lifetime memberships available

THE people at Go Golfing Travel have become increasingly involved in the veteran golfing scene in recent years and have upped the ante with a new dedicated service for veteran golf travellers.

Go Golfing, who say they are Australia’s biggest and most awarded golf travel company, were initially involved as an organising partner with the 2017 Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championship on the Gold Coast and backed it up last year with the national vets championship in Port Stephens in NSW.

This year they are again working with the AVGU and will help deliver the 2019 edition of the championships slated for Launceston in Tasmania in November.

Go Golfing has now decided to further develop their involvement with the veteran golfing community by launching their Veteran Golf Travel website.

Go Golfing’s founder Peter McCarthy – who hundreds of national championship attending vets now know from his very amusing tournament speeches and “emceeing” – says he is excited to launch Veteran Golf Travel in conjunction with the veteran golf community.

“Veteran golfers deserve to be pampered”

“As a company Go Golfing has sponsored a number of veteran golf tournaments around the country for more than 10 years and in a much bigger way with the AVGU Championships for the last 3 years,” Peter says.

“Veteran Golf Travel is an opportunity to build on the strong connection we already have with the veteran golf community to deliver more well-priced and well-run events, tours and holidays exclusively for veteran golfers.”

“Listening to veteran golfers, we know they want a great deal and that’s exactly what Veteran Golf Travel’s events and tours will deliver. We also make sure they never carry their luggage, are transported everywhere, and when they arrive at golf courses their clubs are already there. Veteran golfers deserve to be pampered.”

Veteran Golf Travel currently hosts three enticing tournaments, starting with a week-long tournament at Sanctuary Cove in August, 2019 on the Gold Coast. In November veteran golfers can enjoy the AVGU National Championships in Launceston and building on the success of the 2018 Championships in Port Stephens, an annual event has been confirmed for April 2020.

Fully escorted tours, for groups of 20 to 30 veteran golfers, are on sale right now to Adelaide and the Barossa Valley, Las Vegas and there’s a luxury tour playing Sydney’s top ranking private courses plus VIP opening night seats to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo stadium spectacular on 17 October.

“Popular with couples, there’s also a growing number of singles and widows and widowers joining in,” Peter says. “And who wouldn’t want to join a club that delivers great value, a touch of the good life, friendly competition and a bunch of fun. Veteran Golf Travel comes with a full-service travel agency and can get you the best deals on flights, cruises, accommodation, insurance and everything else for your holiday.”

Lifetime Membership

Sign up to Veteran Golf Travel before 30 March 2019 and you will receive a lifetime membership for free, a saving of $49 a year.

Plus save $50 every time you book with Veteran Golf Travel and there are other bonuses and perks involved.

For full details visit Veteran Golf Travel